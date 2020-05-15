VIRUS SCAM
Dear Readers: With all the talk and concern about health care and the coronavirus, scammers will play on your fear through texts, calls or emails with offers of pills and potions they guarantee will flush out toxins from your body or keep you safe from the coronavirus. Please don’t fall for these scams.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we don’t yet have a vaccine, and the current speculation is that we’re at least one year away from having anything to combat this disease. Also, do your homework when it comes to donations. Go to coronavirus.gov for the latest information. Stay safe to stay healthy. — Heloise
LEARNING TO ECONOMIZE
Dear Heloise: Since the pandemic hit, we’re seeing a lot of panic about running out of supplies like toilet paper, toothpaste and other necessities. This has made me take a good look at how I may have been over-using some of these products.
For example, a pea-size amount of toothpaste will do just as good a job as a brush full. I’ve found that most of the time half the amount of toilet paper I’ve been using is plenty. Instead of grabbing a full paper towel to do a small job, use a half sheet. If a paper plate isn’t soiled after having chips or pretzels on it, save it for having a snack later. Now I’m on a mission to find other ways to cut excess, and I will never go back to the way I was using things before. — Bob in New Hampshire
CLEANING THE DISHWASHER
Dear Heloise: Since my husband has passed, I find that I’m not using my dishwasher as often, and I’m noticing a bad smell coming from it. What’s the best way to eliminate the odor? — Flo in Montana
Flo, it’s vinegar to the rescue! Put a cup or bowl filled with vinegar on the bottom rack (brace it so it doesn’t fall over). Run the dishwasher, stopping it when it gets to the rinse cycle. Let it sit for an hour with the door closed. The vinegar will kill any mold or mildew that might be causing the bad odor. Then complete the rinse cycle. When the cycle ends, leave the door open to let it dry thoroughly.
To help prevent future odors, sprinkle some baking soda in the bottom of the dishwasher between loads (be sure the dishwasher is not wet inside). It’s OK to leave it in there when you run your dishwasher again. — Heloise
SNIFF ABOUT
Dear Heloise: I allow my dog to sniff a lot while we walk along. That’s OK, right? — Angela in Texas
Angela, not only is it OK, it’s recommended! Experts agree that a dog’s sense of smell is more than 10,000 times as sharp as a human’s. So let them explore all the scents of their neighborhood.
A dog’s nose is designed differently than a human’s nose; a dog can sniff over and over uninterrupted while breathing at the same time. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet Teddy. Teddy is a beautiful, short-haired orange cat, perfectly at home on his mom’s bed. Incidentally, the majority of orange cats are male, and most calico (tri-colored) cats are female.
To see Teddy and our other Pet Pals, visit my new website, www.Heloise.com, and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny and furry friend you’d like to share? Email a picture and description to: Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
TEXT OF ASSURANCE
Dear Heloise: I am a senior citizen (age 77) who now lives alone and was concerned that something could happen to me and I would not be found for an unknown amount of time.
My son and I came up with a solution to assure he would know to actually check on me. When I get up in the morning, I text him a message. For example: “I am up now and am fine.” At bedtime, the message would be: “Going to bed now.” If he failed to get one of these messages, he would know something was wrong. Maybe this can help others in the same situation. — Carolyn N., Elizabethtown, Ky.
Carolyn, this is a great use of today’s technology, and I’m sure it’s a comfort to you and your son. We all need to keep an eye out for each other. You never know who just might need a helping hand. — Heloise
I SHAWL BE WARM
Dear Heloise: Why put all your pretty shawls away for the summer? I keep one on the back of a chair, because sometimes the air conditioner can get chilly. — Faye M., Youngstown, Ohio
PUPPY POSES
Dear Heloise: When we got a puppy for my toddler son, we started a great family tradition. We take a picture each year of the dog and my son in the same pose. It’s fun and inspiring to see how these two change throughout the years. — Bill in Illinois
TURN ME INSIDE OUT
Dear Readers: Tops and shirts with printed graphics on them can be tricky to launder. You don’t want the printing to loosen or melt off.
Turn these items inside out to wash, and make sure they remain inside out to dry. Either lay flat or tumble dry on LOW to reduce the risk of the design shifting or melting. — Heloise
