FIRESCREEN
Dear Heloise: In the past I had difficulty cleaning the inside of my glass fireplace screen. It gets coated with sooty residue from the burning of wood. Some of this is very hard to remove. I had tried many chemicals, even industrial grade cleaners. They did not work well. Then a friend suggested the following:
Wet the glass with a sponge soaked in water. Then put a soaked sponge in the ashes from the fireplace and apply them to the glass and scrub. Most of the soot and residue will come off immediately. Hard ashes need more applications. There may be an area around the edge of the glass that requires some scraping with a razor blade or putty knife, especially if the glass hasn’t been cleaned in a while. — Bruce R., Garden City, Kan.
SEND A GREAT HINT TO:
Heloise
P.O. Box 795001
San Antonio, TX 78279-5001
Fax: 1-210-HELOISE
Email: Heloise@Heloise.com
NEW SCAM, OLD SCAMMERS
Dear Heloise: There is a new scam going around. Someone calls or emails and tells you that your bank’s routing and account number have been lost due to a malfunction of a computer. They want you to hand over that information or you won’t receive you Social Security check (or stimulus check). They may say they are from some government agency, but they’re NOT! This is merely another attempt to cheat you by using threats to get personal information. Do not give them any information at all; just hang up.
Connected to this type of scam is one where someone calls and says you were underpaid on your stimulus check. They’ll ask you to send back the money you received so they can issue a larger amount, which they claim is due to you. It can be any amount from $1,000 to $2,000. Don’t send them anything. They’re trying to cheat you out of your stimulus money. Just hang up. — Donald H., New York
MASK REMINDER
Dear Heloise: Since we’ve had to wear masks, as a reminder to use mine, I have a mask hanging on the inside of my front door’s doorknob. — M.E.B., Houston, Texas
M.E.B., I like to keep several in my glove compartment in the car and a couple clean ones in my purse. This way, if I forget to bring one along with me, I have them right at hand. — Heloise
VINEGAR MYTH BUSTER
Dear Heloise: Sponging vinegar on a sunburn will only make you smell like a salad. It has been shown to have no effect in helping heal a sunburn. Use sunblock to protect your skin.
Adding vinegar to the water when making hard boiled eggs does not make them easier to peel. The older the egg, the easier it is to peel.
Adding vinegar to your wash load does not set the colors. Not in today’s clothing dyes.
Adding vinegar to the water when poaching eggs will not help keep the whites from running. When poaching an egg, remember that the fresher the egg the more likely it will hold its shape rather than spreading out in the pan. — Betty J., St. Paul, Minn.
DOGHOUSE
Dear Heloise: We don’t keep our dog outside, regardless of the chilly weather, but sometimes he’s in the backyard with us, and he has a shelter out there. What’s the best way to keep the shelter warm, clean and dry in the snowy, blustery, wet winter? — Marie S. in Wisconsin
Marie, so glad you asked. Dogs are social animals, and they want to be with us, wherever we are! First step: Make sure the doghouse is as airtight as possible. Fill in gaps in walls to lessen draftiness, make sure the roof is watertight, and place the doghouse in a non-windy space, elevated up off the ground.
The entrance to the doghouse needs a cover that can keep cold air out, but also allow the dog entrance and egress. A bathmat can work well here.
Now, bedding. Don’t use blankets or carpet. These, if they get wet, will retain moisture. Opt for straw, hay or even wood shavings. Change these out every week for freshness.
Something else to keep fresh? Drinking water. Change it daily. There are heated water bowls on the market, and also heaters for the doghouse itself, but these are most likely not necessary in your case. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Heloise: We enjoy your column daily in the San Antonio Express-News. Our dogs Molly (lab mix) and Jon Stewart (terrier mix) are putting 2020 “behind” them. We hope everyone has a happy and healthy 2021! — Marti and David N., via email
Fabulous! Readers: to see Molly and Jon, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” — Heloise
A MOM WITH BOYS WILL TELL YOU
Dear Heloise: I clean the toilet, especially the outside of the bowl down to the floor, with men’s shaving foam. It smells fresh, clean and minty, and it cleans a multitude of sins (you know what I mean) when you have boys using the toilet. — Gina D. in Pennsylvania
©2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.