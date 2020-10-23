CONTACTS IN EMERGENCIES
Dear Heloise: Recently a friend of mine passed away, and thankfully, she left behind her address book with the names and numbers of her other friends and family.
Having a cellphone that stores contact information is great, but not everyone has one. My friend didn’t, but her address book was on her desk in plain sight, making it possible for her family to be contacted. I would urge other people to be sure their contacts can be found easily in case of an emergency. — Lois in California
YELLOWING LINENS
Dear Heloise: My grandmother made a lovely Christening gown and I want to store it, but I’m so worried that it will yellow over time. Is there any way to prevent this from happening? — Meghan in Illinois
Meghan, to preserve this treasured heirloom, you must first have it dry cleaned to remove any stains, body oils, dirt or dust. Next, stuff the garment with acid-free tissue paper, then place sheets of the paper around and between the folds of the fabric.
Place the wrapped gown in a 100% cotton muslin garment bag and store in a cool, dry place. Never store in a plastic bin or bag, which can trap moisture. It’s also a good idea to check on it yearly to be sure the tissue paper is preventing the folds and creases form damaging the gown. Besides, how nice to bring back fond memories each year when you check on this beautiful garment. — Heloise
A LA WHAT?
Dear Heloise: I’m out of college now, in my first apartment and cooking for myself. I’ve found interesting recipes that I’d like to try, but I’m confused by certain terms that are used — for instance, “a la king,” “a la mode” and “al dente.” What do they mean? — Mike in Louisiana
Mike, “a la king” describes a recipe that is prepared in a rich cream sauce (chicken a la king being the most popular) with mushrooms, pimentos or green pepper. “A la mode” usually means “served with ice cream,” such as pie a la mode. “Al dente” is an Italian term for describing food that is cooked so it’s firm when bitten by the tooth (dente). It’s usually used in instructions for cooking pasta and rice. — Heloise
THERE’S AN APP
FOR THAT
Dear Readers: This time of year can be busy and fun for us and for our pets. We decorate with corn stalks, apples, hay bales and all sorts of gourds and pumpkins to reflect harvest time and the beautiful fall season.
The majority of these items are considered nontoxic and safe if ingested by our pets; however, if you find your pet has ingested something and you’re not sure if it’s poisonous, it’s best to not take any chances.
There’s an app for that! The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) sponsors the Animal Poison Control Center’s (APCC) free mobile app. It identifies 300+ common toxins, advises you on how serious the problem is and helps you determine the next steps you should take.
Search “APCC ASPCA” in your app store. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center phone number is 888-426-4435. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet Maddie, a frosty-faced, 15-year-old diva dog from Connecticut. She’s a Chihuahua and spoiled silly, sleeps under the covers, loves vanilla ice cream and sunbathing on the deck, but she hates riding in the car!
To see marvelous Maddie and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny and furry friend you’d like to share? Email a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
THAWING ROAST
Dear Heloise: When I pull a roast out of the freezer to thaw, I put it on the bottom shelf of the refrigerator. If it’s on an upper shelf, raw juices can drip down onto other items in the fridge. — Cathy E. in Iowa
SEND A GREAT
HINT TO:
Heloise
P.O. Box 795001
San Antonio, TX 78279-5001
Fax: 1-210-HELOISE
Email: Heloise@Heloise.com
©2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.