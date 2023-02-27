Hints From Heloise

WARN CHILDREN
ABOUT UNDERAGE DRINKING
Today’s Sound Off is about underage drinking:
Dear Heloise: My husband and I spoke to our three children about drinking, and we thought we had a clear understanding with them. They all promised to refrain from drinking before the age of 21. For a time, I felt comfortable with them going to parties with their friends, until the police came to our door to let us know that our 16-year-old son was arrested for drunk driving. There were consequences, of course — both with the law and at home.
Your column reaches thousands of people. Please tell parents of teens to discuss the dangers of drinking and driving. Drinking and driving can ruin or possibly end their lives. In the case of my son, it was more of a “go along to get along” situation, but that did not justify drinking and driving. Sadly, my nephew wasn’t as lucky. He and his girlfriend, both of whom were 16, died in a drinking-related accident. — A Reader in Kentucky
Dear Reader, my condolences for your loss. Underage drinking is a problem for so many families. In fact, alcohol is considered the most commonly used illegal substance by teenagers in this country. The “Youth Risk Behavior Survey” in 2019 discovered that among underage children, 29% drink alcohol; 14% binge-drink; 5% drive after drinking, and 17% ride with a drunk driver.
This is not acceptable, but the statistics get worse. Underage drinkers have been shown to have a higher rate of absences from school and/or low grades. They are more likely to have unwanted, unplanned sex without using any protection. There is a higher rate of suicide or homicide among underage drinkers, and there is always the risk of alcohol poisoning.
So, what can a parent do? Parents are the primary influencer with their kids. Have talks with your children about the effects drinking has on their bodies and their lives. Parents need to remember their children will often emulate the behavior they see at home. That means you shouldn’t binge-drink.
If you find out that your underage child drinks alcohol, you can also try getting professional help for them, to discover why they’re drinking and how to stop it. — Heloise
CREATIVE WRAPPING PAPER
Run out of wrapping paper or just tired of giving gifts with the same old wrapping paper?
— Try using a receiving blanket for a baby gift.
— Use newspaper from your hometown for someone who lives out of state.
— Use a map for someone going on a trip.
— Use a red bandana for a gift to someone who doesn’t live in the Southwest.
SHELL PROBLEM
Dear Heloise: It seems that every time I crack an egg open, I lose a tiny piece of shell. I hate to say it, but nine times out of 10, I will lose that little piece and someone will find it when they chew their scrambled eggs or bite into their muffin.
Finally, I decided to break the eggs in a small glass bowl, where I could easily see if there was a small piece of shell floating in the egg whites and fish it out.
No more crunchy eggs! — Ellen F., Fresno, California
FEB. 25 PET PALS
Dear Heloise: Meet Roxy and Sydney Jr. I adopted Ms. Roxy five years ago from our local shelter. She had been abused, and it took time for her to get socialized, but now she’s the lovebug of my neighborhood!
Sydney Jr. (Aussie shepherd) joined our household a year ago, as one of my neighbors passed from cancer and he didn’t have any other place to go. He will be 15 in March and has special needs. (He’s deaf, with kidney and hip issues.) You would never guess he’s 15 years old! He’s a special boy and a welcome addition; we love our fur babies. They bring us so much joy! Hugs and double wags! — Yvette, Roxy and Sydney Jr.
Readers, to see Roxy and Sydney Jr. and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
