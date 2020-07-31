HYGIENIST HINTS
Dear Heloise: I have some suggestions on brushing our teeth:
First, throw out a toothbrush after you have a cold or anything that causes germs to travel. Next, if you run out of toothpaste, you can use baking soda and salt. It doesn’t taste too good and it’s abrasive, but it does the job. And circular brushing works best. — A retired hygienist in New Hampshire
ELDER WATCH
Dear Heloise: I read your column in the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin and have a few suggestions for elderly people:
- Subscribe to a newspaper (daily if possible). They toss mine on the driveway and I pick it up every morning, thus alerting my neighbors that I’m up and about.
- If you still drive and go out for errands, when you return home, park in a slightly different spot. This alerts neighbors that you’ve been out and about during the day.
- Join a neighborhood watch program that your local police department might have.
- Stay in contact with family and friends by phone calls, emails or even letters. Let them know you’re OK. — A.J. Dubiel, Ontario, Calif.
A.J., these are all ideas that make a lot of sense for anyone who lives alone. It not only gives you peace of mind, but those who care about you as well. — Heloise
GIFT WRAP STORAGE
Dear Heloise: To store gift-wrapping paper, I use a five-gallon paint bucket that I bought at a home improvement store. It holds the numerous rolls of paper that I have accumulated and prevents them from unraveling or getting crushed in the closet.
I also found a tool apron that uses self-adhering straps to wrap around the bucket. It has storage pockets that hold gift-wrapping accessories such as scissors, tape, ribbon and bows. — Betty in New York
CLINGY LINER
Dear Heloise: When I shower, the shower curtain liner billows in and clings to my body while I’m showering. Is there anything I can do about this annoyance? — Marilyn in Louisiana
Marilyn, I can fix this problem for you. Try pinning or sewing fishing weights or heavy washers every six to 12 inches along the bottom of the liner.
The extra weight should prevent the billowing. Some shower curtain liners already have suction cups or weights attached.
Be sure the liner hangs down into the tub more than an inch or two, or hang the rod lower. — Heloise
PEDICURE
Dear Heloise: I like to paint my toenails, especially in summer when I wear sandals. Sadly, the pedicure never seems to last very long before the polish starts chipping off. What am I doing wrong? — Chloe in Virginia
Chole, your pedicure will last longer if you first apply a coat of clear polish, then use several thin coats of polish rather than one or two thick coats. Be sure to apply a clear topcoat, but do it only after the last coat of polish is completely dry. This should help prevent chipping. —Heloise
DOG-UST 1ST
Dear Readers: It’s Aug. 1, known by dog lovers as DOGust 1st! It’s the day to celebrate shelter dogs. When you adopt a dog from a shelter, the staff can only approximate the age of the dog, so Aug. 1 is designated as the shelter dogs’ universal birthday for all.
To celebrate, take your dog to the park for a play date, throw a party at home or treat your dog to new toys, treats and a new, fluffy and comfy bed. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: With today being DOGust 1st, let’s meet a couple of shelter dogs here in the offices of Heloise, Inc.
Striking a pose are Duncan and Daisy, a sweet rat terrier and a sassy fawn chihuahua. To meet these two, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
To find your own four-legged, furry forever friend, visit your local shelter or rescue group. Email a pic and description of your perfect pet to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
OFF THE CUFF
Dear Heloise: When I launder my cuffed shorts, I make sure to unroll them first. Crumbs and debris can accumulate in the folds of the cuffs. Then it’s an easy matter to recuff them. — Heidi in Tennessee
NO CHEESE DRIP
Dear Heloise: Instead of cleaning gooey, messy cheese that has melted off burgers and onto my barbecue grill, I realized if I fold the corner of the cheese up into the center of the slice, then onto the burger, the mess is avoided altogether.
And perhaps the best part ... nobody feels shorted of cheese. — Mike, via email
©2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
