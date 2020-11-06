GROCERY BAGS
Dear Heloise: Our town has stopped all plastic grocery bags. I am using reusable bags. I had to trash one. I guess meat leaked in it. The thought of bacteria frightened me. How do we keep these bags clean? — Reader, via email
Reader, reusable bags are an environmentally safe alternative, but according to the American Cleaning Institute (ACI), they need to be cleaned after each use to prevent bacteria and mold from cross-contaminating your food. Some cloth bags can be tossed in the washing machine. To clean bags that cannot be laundered, spray them with a disinfectant then wipe them down, making sure the seams are free from drips and stains. Dry thoroughly before storing in a cool, dry place, not in your car’s trunk, where it’s dark and warm.
Use separate bags for raw meats and seafood. Label them clearly for baggers to see at checkout. A good rule of thumb ... when in doubt, wash your bags and throw out bags that are worn or very dirty. — Heloise
TOILET TROUBLES
Dear Heloise: During drought conditions we were instructed not to flush toilets after every use. Consequently, there is a lime line in the bowl that won’t go away. What do you suggest using to remove the stain? — J.P.P, Long Beach, Calif.
J.P.P., turn off the water valve to the toilet and drain the toilet by flushing until the water level is below the lime buildup. Next, make a thick paste of baking soda and white vinegar. Spread the paste onto the deposit and let it sit for at least 30 minutes. Using a stiff bristled brush, scrub the lime buildup. Turn the water back on and flush once or twice. If there is still some lime deposit left, you might need to use a commercial lime cleaner. — Heloise
ADOPT DON’T SHOP
Dear Readers: Lately, many people are looking for a furry home office companion. I’d like to urge everyone to check out your animal shelters before you spend hundreds of dollars on a registered breed. There are many wonderful dogs and cats who are surrendered to animal shelters, some even have pedigrees. These homeless pets need forever homes with loving owners who’ll take care of them. Your local pet shelter is a great source for finding a loving, loyal and grateful companion. — Heloise
TOOTHBRUSHES
Dear Heloise: I am 80 years old and use a child’s toothbrush because the handle is thick and contoured, which makes it easier to use, and the bristles are soft enough on my sensitive gums so I brush longer. Try it; you’ll like it! — L., San Clemente, Calif.
CLIP MY LIST
Dear Heloise: I get a lot of comments at the grocery on this hint. I keep a clothes pin in my purse and clip my grocery list to the buggy. I then mark off each item as I find it. — Ann Neaves, Saltillo, Miss.
ADOPT A SENIOR PET MONTH
Dear Readers: November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month. This month is dedicated to helping older pets find their forever homes. When most people decide to add a furry, funny friend to the family, they think of puppies and kittens.
But, what about an older dog or cat? Senior pets often spend a long time in shelters or rescues waiting to be adopted, if they are adopted at all. They deserve a second chance.
The shelter may offer a lower adoption fee for a senior dog or cat. Keep in mind that senior pets may have health challenges and will need regular vet care, including a dental exam and bloodwork. However, an older pet is calmer, usually housebroken and just looking for a warm lap to snuggle into. So please, check out the senior dogs and cats at your shelter or rescue group. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Heloise: Kenny is my 3-year-old rescue kitty at 16.2 lbs. and over three feet long. He is half Maine Coon and half Siamese. When his previous owners found out he had a urinary tract blockage, they told the vet to put him down. The vet did the surgery and gave him to a rescue group. He loves to be cuddled and brushed. — Judy P., via email
Judy, Kenny is perfect for our discussion about Adopt a Senior Pet Week! He’s a doll, and just needed a second chance! So happy you were there for him. — Heloise
GOT SKUNKED!
Dear Heloise: My daughter’s dog and a skunk met in the backyard in the early hours of the morning. The dog wound up smelling like a skunk. How should the dog be cared for and how does one get rid of the smell? — Janice L. Smalley, via email
Janice, what a nasty-smelling experience! Here’s what you can do:
You might want to bring this project outside if it’s warm enough. This is a stinky, messy process. In a bucket, mix 1 quart of 3% hydrogen peroxide, 1/4 cup baking soda and 1 teaspoon liquid soap (laundry or dishwashing).
Rub the mixture well into your dog’s coat, avoiding the eyes and ears. Leave it on for at least five minutes, then rinse really well. If you still smell the odor, repeat the process. Hopefully, this will do the trick. You might want to do a final wash with your dog shampoo. — Heloise
MOVING FORWARD
Dear Heloise: I drove past an apartment I lived in 20 years ago. I felt sad to have moved out. But then I asked myself: “Am I a better person now than I was then? Am I smarter, wiser, stronger, more content and confident?” The answer to all is yes.
During these difficult times it’s important to count our blessings and pat ourselves on the back for all we have accomplished. Time always moves us forward, and we’ve got to try to do better each day! — Carolyn in Texas
KEEPING WEEVILS AT BAY
Dear Heloise: In addition to your suggestions to prevent weevils from getting in cereal, flour, etc., I suggest you put two or so bay leaves on the shelves. I’ve done it for years, and it works. I read your column in the Telegraph. — Barb, Moro, Ill.
