EROSION OF PRIVACY
Today’s Sound Off is about loss of privacy:
Dear Heloise: Everywhere you look today there is a camera watching us. Stores have them to catch shoplifters, intersections with traffic lights have them perched high enough to see who isn’t obeying the law and every airport has them, just to name a few places. Even our computer cameras can be used to spy on us. I’m not paranoid, but I feel we have lost our privacy. Companies sell our name and addresses to other companies and gather information about our purchases, likes and habits and store this information. Our privacy is being eroded. Some people will say they’ve done nothing wrong, so why should they care. But they should, because loss of privacy and the glut of information out there makes it easier for thieves to gain our personal information, such as banking account, Social Security and credit card numbers.
We’re told this is to combat terrorism, criminal behavior and safeguard our security. However, I think Ben Franklin said it best: “Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.” — Carolyn in California
FAST FACTS
New uses for old coffee cans:
- Paint a bright color, then cut a slit in the plastic lid and give to a child as a piggy bank.
- To store leftover paint.
- Use a small one as a scoop for dog food or bird seed.
- To store batteries.
- To store glue sticks with glue gun. — Heloise
DEBT SCAMS
Dear Heloise: Please tell your readers to be aware of debt collection scams. They may receive a call from a scammer saying they are about to issue a warrant for your arrest for an unpaid bill or they’re going to garnish your wages, and they will insist you need to pay them via a wire transfer or prepaid card. Don’t give them any information or money! — Mike in New Jersey
ICE POP STICKS
Dear Heloise: I save the ice pop sticks after my kids have finished enjoying the frozen treat. I wash them and reuse them to scrape mud from shoes, spread glue for craft projects, to scrape off newly applied grout and much more. Then I just toss them out. — Patty in Rhode Island
EARRING BACKS
Dear Heloise: I was at work yesterday when I realized I’d lost the back to one of my pierced earrings. It was a favorite pair, so a co-worker suggested I use the eraser end of a pencil. I cut the eraser off and stuck it on the post behind my ear. It worked! — Carol, via email
PACKING HINT
Dear Heloise: One of my favorite recycling hints is to use empty plastic water bottles (with the caps on securely) instead of packing peanuts. I place them around the gift to be mailed. They are light and keep the box and gift intact, and they don’t scatter all over when the gift is removed from the box. — Donna in Maine
REMEMBER TO CANCEL
Dear Heloise: I have a habit of signing up for free trials for a number of different services, subscriptions, monthly deliveries, etc. The problem is, I forget to cancel after the free term, and then I see these charges on my credit card!
Now I keep a detailed notebook about each subscription, along with the contact information for that company and the dates when things expire. I think these companies are counting on us forgetting to cancel and not checking our statements. — P.M. in Texas
Readers, be vigilant about what information you’re giving out and to whom, and only subscribe to programs from reputable companies. Most companies are operating above-board, and we have to be responsible for our own actions. — Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Heloise: I love that newer cars have voice-activated phone calling ability. If you have to take a phone call, it makes it safer to talk while driving. — Carly in California
Carly, this is a good hands-free option if you’re able to do it safely. — Heloise
SAFE TRADE
Dear Heloise: I like buying, selling and trading with people in online marketplaces. But I was worried about the safety factor; meeting up with someone I don’t know or having a stranger come to my home.
Police substations are a safe, clean, well-lit and always-staffed place to meet up to trade. If we can’t meet inside, we trade in the parking lot. There are always cameras. — Jennifer R. in Texas
Jennifer, what a great idea! Meeting during the day at the police station or sheriff’s department is a very safe way to meet up. — Heloise
IT ALL ‘ADS’ UP
Dear Heloise. I have always wondered why the manufacturers of paper towels have not used the paper rolls as advertising tools. They could be used as a coupon for future purchases or have a famous quote or riddle on them.
I know my wife would use up the paper towels really fast just to get to the coupon! — Lynn S. via email
CUT IT DOWN
Dear Heloise: Since antibacterial wipes are expensive and are getting difficult to find during the pandemic, I have started cutting them in half or thirds and then putting them in a separate container. That way, if I just want to wipe down an item from the grocery store or the steering wheel in my car, I don’t have to use a whole wipe. — M. Ellen, via email
CHECK IT OUT
Dear Heloise: The grandmother who wrote to you about learning to use her computer should contact her public library.
Many libraries offer free or low-cost computer training specifically for senior citizens. — Information Maven, via email
KITTY RUB DOWN
Dear Heloise: I’ve found that a microfiber cloth works as well as a cat brush for removing the loose hair from my cat’s coat. He loves the rubdown, too! — Tessa in Virginia
CUFF IT UP
Dear Heloise: I cut the cuffs off of old shirts that can’t be donated. The cuff is good to bundle towels, neckties and belts. I lay the grouping over the cuff and button it up. — Mary via email
NO SALE!
Dear Heloise: I never buy old cookware at garage sales. It can have deep scratches and the coating can flake off and chemicals can leach out — not healthy or safe. — Janet R. in Ohio
Janet, you’re right. Here are some other items to not buy at a garage sale: helmets, bathing suits, car seats, mattresses, cribs, shoes, stuffed animals, hats or anything that comes in close contact with the body. — Heloise
PATIENCE FOR RESCUES
Dear Heloise: I’ve rescued and adopted many dogs over the years. The biggest challenge I’ve had is socializing a scared, possibly formerly abused, never-trained dog.
This method works well: I sit in the room with the dog. I may have a ball or squeaky toy, but the key is, as hard as it is, I ignore the dog — no eye contact and no distractions, like TV or other pets.
Soon enough, and on the dog’s own schedule, he will drop his defenses.
He’ll realize he is in a safe place. He will want my attention. He may come over and nudge my hand or rub against my leg. Then I’ll look at him, pet him and play with him.
This may take several sessions, but be patient; it will be worth it. — Sarah R. in Ohio
Sarah, you’re right. Dogs are social animals, and they want to be with us, as long as they feel safe. — Heloise
Dear Heloise: This time of year I keep my moisturizers, lotions, sunscreens and body mists in the fridge. A cool application feels refreshing during the hot, sticky Texas summers. — Sharon in Texas
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
