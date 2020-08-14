KEEP IT NEAT
Dear Heloise: My mother always said to make your bed in the morning and don’t leave dirty dishes or glasses in the sink. Doing this keeps my workload down for the day and makes my home feel neater and more organized. — A reader in Austintown, Ohio
Reader, and my mother would add, always hang up clothes rather than throwing them on a chair or the floor. Put items to be laundered in the hamper or laundry basket. When you take something out of a cupboard, put it back rather than leaving it on a counter. — Heloise
GIFT WRAP IDEAS
Dear Readers: I love to find unique gift wrapping. Here are a few suggestions on what you can use:
- Deflated foil party balloons;
- An old map;
- Aluminum foil, shiny side out, covered by a sheet of colored, plastic wrap;
- White wrapping paper can be personalized with stencils, colored markers, crayons or stickers. — Heloise
FRENCH TOAST TWIST
Dear Heloise: I’ve found a delicious way to make French toast. I take a little chocolate syrup and mix it with the egg coating. Before serving, I mix a little chocolate to the maple syrup and drizzle it over the top. Sometimes, instead of adding chocolate, I add some vanilla to the batter for a change of pace. — Betty in New York
NEW FROM OLD
Dear Heloise: I had an old dresser that was handmade by my great-grandfather. It had been passed down in the family and is very special to me. The dresser was in great shape, but the top had been battered, stained and scratched over time. I was going to refinish it, but my husband had another suggestion. He had a piece of marble cut to fit perfectly over the top of the dresser. Not only is it attractive to the eye, it’s easy to clean and gives the dresser a more expensive look. — Addie in New Hampshire
Addie, what a wonderful way to bring new life to a treasured piece of family history. Well worth the expense of the marble. — Heloise
MOVING DAY PREP
Dear Heloise: My family and I recently moved into our new home, and I wanted to share a hint that might make the experience a little more bearable for anyone who has to pack up their belongings.
I put the bedsheets, pillowcases, blanket, towel and washcloth for each family member in the drawers of the dresser. When we were finally done moving everything, we knew exactly where to find what we would need for our first night. This is especially helpful when moving day lasts into the evening hours and everyone is exhausted. — Laura in Montana
Laura, thanks for sharing. Moving day is never easy, and it can be so frustrating trying to find what you need when you can finally relax at the end of the move. — Heloise
WHICH WAY?
Dear Readers: It’s August, it’s hot, and electric bills are high. Is there a solution both to staying cool and saving money? Yes, there is — it’s the ceiling fan.
Did you know that the direction that a ceiling fan’s blades rotate can make a difference? Leading manufacturers of ceiling fans tell us that in the summertime, the ceiling fan blades should rotate COUNTERCLOCKWISE as you look up at it. You should be able to feel a light and cool breeze when you stand under the ceiling fan.
The ceiling fan won’t lower the temperature in the room significantly, but it will FEEL cooler. Look for a switch on the motor, right below the fan blades. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet Lucky. Frances R. in Mt. Angel, OR, took in Lucky as a kitten, and says he is a great mouser. He’s also quite at home in her bathroom sink, as his picture indicates!
To see Lucky and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny, frisky and furry friend you’d like to share? Email a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
HOW DOES YOUR HEEL FEEL?
Dear Heloise: I’ve found that a wider shoe heel is more comfortable for me. My weight is distributed over a broader area, so I feel more sure-footed and I have less pain in my feet and ankles. — Helen in Texas
Helen, how right you are! A wider heel offers more stability, support and comfort. — Heloise
PENNIES PASTA
Dear Heloise: My lab takes meds for joints, and those treats that hold pills can get costly. After making penne pasta one night, I put each pill inside the tubular pasta and now use it for pennies a day. She loves taking her pills! — Gale B., via email
LOST DOG HELPER
Dear Heloise: I carry a leash and collar in my car. If I come across a lost dog, I may be able to help it a little more easily. I’ve had this happen more than once and have always been glad the leash was there.
I read your column in the Statesman Journal in Salem, OR. I hope this helps some doggies! — Karen R., via email
CHORES FOR CHILDREN
Dear Heloise: When my children were young, I had assigned chores for them. These changed each week. If you washed the dishes one week, you wouldn’t be doing them the next week. Male or female, the chores were no different.
And on Saturdays, yes, your chores had to be done before you went out to play. One Saturday morning, a friend asked if my daughter could come out to play. I asked her, is your room clean? She was quickly done and out to play. Another plus? Ask my daughter-in-law. She likes that my son pitches in without having to be asked. It’s embedded in his DNA. — Marnie W., The Villages, Fla.
EASY ON; EASY OFF
Dear Heloise: Now that many of us wear medical gloves for protection against the COVID-19 virus, I have a suggestion on how to make it easier to slip your hand into the glove.
Put one half teaspoon cornstarch in the palm of your hand (do not use talc).
Rub your hands together and spread it between your fingers as well. When you slip on your gloves, you will find that they just slide on effortlessly. They come off easily as well. — Louise G., Neptune, New Jersey
