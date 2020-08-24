RULES OF THE ROAD
Today’s Sound Off is about bad drivers:
Dear Heloise: Are students still required to take driver’s education classes in high school? I wondered because so many drivers in my area don’t use turn signals, don’t come to a complete stop at a stop sign and don’t seem to show common manners on the road.
We’ve all seen careless drivers and people who are just plain rude behind the wheel, but it seems that more and more drivers are ignoring the basic rules of the road. Last week an ambulance and a police car were heading in my direction with lights flashing and siren going off. I pulled over to get out of their way, but most of the other drivers didn’t.
A car/truck/SUV is a mode of transportation, but it can turn into a lethal weapon when people ignore rules of the road and common courtesy. — Anne in Oklahoma
TOO MANY CALLS
Dear Heloise: Car insurance rates have gone up in the past few years. This has caused me to look online for less expensive rates. Be prepared, if you search online, to be inundated with calls from companies trying to get your business. They will come out of the woodwork and call at all hours. I had to turn my phone off. — Shannon in Michigan
WATCH OUT
Dear Heloise: My hint is to keep gardening gloves stored in a zip-top bag. I neglected to do that and ended up with a very painful sting from a big green caterpillar. He had burrowed under the glove’s lining on one of the fingers and embedded some of his stinging hairs in my finger when I disturbed him. He wasn’t visible from the outside and would not have been shaken out since he was burrowed into the glove’s lining. — Betty S., Boardman, Ohio
Betty, this is a good idea. I had a scorpion hiding in a pair of gardening gloves, and when I put my hand into it, I was stung. Here in the southwest we also need to check our shoes and boots for little “hidden creatures.” — Heloise
PACKING MATERIAL
Dear Heloise: When mailing packages that need a filler in the box for padding, use plastic shopping bags instead of newspaper. Plastic is lighter in weight and there’s no print to rub off onto the packages. — Cynthia in North Carolina
CARPENTER BEES
Dear Heloise: This year we had to deal with carpenter bees on our wooden deck. I didn’t want to use an insecticide with harsh chemicals, so I made my own concoction. I cut up oranges and lemons and boiled them in a pot of water. I then filled a spray bottle with the citrus water and sprayed the area where the bees had burrowed. They moved on. — Shirley in Virginia
FOSTERING
Dear Heloise: In this time when we’re all staying at home more, many animal shelters need people who will foster homeless cats or dogs. Most shelters are operating with a smaller than usual staff (who usually foster animals besides working at the shelter), and they need kind-hearted folks who’ll volunteer to love and care for a foster cat or dog. If you have the room and are willing to take in just one animal, then please contact a local shelter and help care for a sweet little pet. — Georgia in Texas
Georgia, thanks for the reminder that the need is greater at this time for both volunteering at shelters and fostering. Now is also a good time to consider giving a permanent home to a cat or dog in need of a family. If each of us would do our part to volunteer, foster or adopt a homeless animal, especially during these difficult days, our homes would be happier and our hearts would be lighter. — Heloise
FLIP-FLOPS
Dear Heloise: My son came home from camp two weeks ago with athlete’s foot. Athlete’s foot thrives in warm, moist places such as a shower, and it’s contagious. In the future, my son will wear flip-flops in the shower at camp as a way to help prevent picking up this very uncomfortable, very itchy fungus. I felt this might help others who use communal showers. — Rose in Nebraska
TWO-FER
Dear Heloise: No. 1. Making breakfast for kids and low on milk? Make oatmeal (cooked, not instant). It uses far less milk than cold cereal and is more nutritious. Add raisins and brown sugar for an extra treat.
No. 2. Got something nasty on your hands? Wash them with hand lotion and water. The oil in the lotion will take the nasty, greasy stuff off your hands. You can follow up with soap if needed.
I read your column in the Houston Chronicle. — Patricia R., Bellaire, Texas
CLEAN SHOWER
Dear Heloise: I’m allergic to chlorine, mold and fragrances. I have tried every formula for keeping my shower clean, but only chlorine bleach works.
I realized that once the shower is clean, I can keep it that way by wiping it down with a cloth each time I shower and then applying liquid cleanser with chlorine bleach in spots as I see the grout get dark.
The trick is to put the liquid cleanser in a plastic ketchup dispenser with a long, pointed tip. I rinse the cleanser off and scrub if needed with a brush I keep in the shower. — Kathleen R., Winter Haven, Fla.
©2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
