Hints From Heloise

Today’s Sound Off is about a little surprise in the backyard:
Dear Heloise: Early this morning, while I was in my backyard feeding the birds, I noticed a cardboard box taped shut at my back fence. I went over, opened the box and found four little kittens and their very skinny mother inside. My veterinarian estimated the kittens’ ages to be about 3 days old. Inside was a note that read, “Please take care of these kitties. We don’t want the mother anymore or her babies.”
Where do people get the idea that a pet — or any animal, in fact — is disposable? Many studies show that a family pet suffers from grief when an owner dies or abandons them. I doubt, however, that this malnourished mother cat will grieve, since she was so poorly treated.
There are many places that will help pet owners who can no longer care for their animals. All the former owner had to do was call a veterinarian and ask for the names of a no-kill shelter or for help in placing their pets in the homes of people who might be willing to adopt or foster an animal. Remember, no animal should be separated from its mother until it is at least 6 to 8 weeks old.
Yes, this involves a bit of work, but none of it would be necessary if more people would spay and neuter their animals. Many animal rights groups and shelters have special fees for people who can’t afford a veterinarian. Whatever you do, don’t dump your animals out in the wild, where they can get killed by other animals or starve to death, and don’t dump them in other people’s yards.
I’ll take care of the little family that was dumped in my yard until they are 7 weeks old, and then I’ll find homes for them. The mother will be spayed after the kittens are weaned. — B.L.W., in Denver
B.L.W., thank you for your letter. A lot of kittens are born at this time of year, so it is especially important to get your pets spayed or neutered now. — Heloise
QUESTIONS FOR THE DOCTOR
During your next physical, don’t forget to ask these questions:
— Is my blood pressure normal or too high?
— How long will I be staying on my medication?
— What caused this health problem?
— What can I do to prevent this health problem in the future?
Also, write down all of your concerns and questions and take them to your physician when you have your next appointment. — Heloise
TIME TO ORGANIZE
Dear Heloise: When I lost my husband to cancer, I decided it was time to get organized. I got a two-drawer filing cabinet and folders, and then labeled the folders. Inside, I keep my will; all of my important paperwork such as birth certificates, car titles and property information, and a personal letter to each of my children. I’ve explained to my kids that I don’t want them to have to hunt down documents after I’m gone. My living will is taped to the side of the refrigerator.
After my husband died, there was so much confusion and bickering that I figure this is one way of avoiding all of that and can keep everyone calm. — Georgia M., Auburn, Maine
APRIL 29 PET PAL
Dear Heloise: My wife, Judy, and I have this mixed breed, cute, loveable dog named Molly. Whenever she gets a chance to “escape” from our home, she takes off very fast, running down the street. I attempted several times to run and catch her, but at 77 years young, I am no longer able to do that. However, I discovered that if I go to my car and my car keys start to jingle, she will return to the car and jump inside.
So, I have attached a photo showing Molly inside the car looking up at my car keys. Enjoy and have a good laugh.
P.S. We very much love reading your daily hints! — George & Judy Fenton, Cypress, California
