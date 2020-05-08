SILVER TARNISH REMOVER
Dear Readers: Are you looking for a project to do while you’re at home? How about cleaning your silver? Here’s an easy way to remove that tarnish:
Line the bottom of a pan with aluminum foil. Pour in 2 quarts of boiling water and 2 teaspoons of baking soda. Put the silver on top of the foil; it must be completely submerged in the water. And then watch the tarnish disappear. Be sure to rinse well and buff dry. Caution: DON’T use this method on antique or heirloom silver-plated items or hollow-handled flatware. Baking soda can be used in so many ways for tons of cleaning projects around the house. It’s safe to use around children and pets, unlike many commercial cleaners, and it won’t scratch most surfaces.
FYI: Did you know that the Statue of Liberty was cleaned with 200 tons of baking soda, blasted from a spray gun, without harming the statue? — Heloise
ONLINE SOCIAL SECURITY
Dear Heloise: I’m still several years away from retirement, but I set up a Social Security account early. One advantage is to keep up with what I’ve earned over the years to be sure it’s accurate, and another is to discourage identity thieves from setting up a false account in my name and receiving my benefits. Better to be safe than sorry. — Theresa in Oregon
COUNTING THREADS
Dear Heloise: Does a higher thread count mean that a sheet will be softer? — Linda in Washington
Linda, the number of threads per square inch of fabric is what determines the thread count and, generally speaking, the higher the thread count, the softer the sheet. But we must also consider which fiber the sheet is made of — cotton, silk, etc. And a sheet made with better-quality fibers might feel softer than one made with lower-quality fibers, regardless of the thread count. — Heloise
DUSTY BLINDS
Dear Heloise: I love the look of my wood blinds, but they get so dusty. What is the easiest way to clean them? — Sue in Texas
Sue, first close the blinds, then starting at the top, using the soft brush attachment on your vacuum, vacuum each slat from left to right and back again. Flip the blinds and do the other side the same way. This is fine for light dusting, but for deep cleaning, wipe both sides with a damp microfiber cloth. — Heloise
ALUMINUM CONUNDRUM
Dear Heloise: There is a shiny side and a dull side to aluminum foil. Which side is supposed to face outward? — Edward in Utah
Edward, it doesn’t matter. Each side is the same. The shiny side is produced by steel rollers in the manufacturing process. That’s all. — Heloise
OUTSIDE PET WATER
Dear Heloise: As the weather grows warmer, I’d like to remind people to keep a bowl of fresh, clean water outside for their pets and wildlife. Be sure it’s in a large bowl that won’t tip over, in the shade, if possible. Our summers seem to be getting warmer and warmer, so it’s more important than ever to make sure your pets are well cared for with plenty of water, food and shade. — Lucinda in North Carolina
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet Krystal’s 5-year-old, super cute Yorkshire Terrier, Brooklyn, looking right at the camera! To see a photo of Brooklyn, visit my website, www.Heloise.com, and click on “Pets.” Do you have a pet photo you’d like to share? Email your photo with a description to Heloise@Heloise.com — Heloise
SALMONELLA
Dear Heloise: My grandson recently got a turtle, and I’m worried about him picking up salmonella from his new pet. I’ve told my grandson to always wash his hands after touching the turtle, but is hand-washing enough? — Lorraine in Michigan
Lorraine, this is an excellent time to teach your grandson about proper hand-washing. Let him know that using soap and water on his hands can help keep him healthy. Hand-washing can certainly be enough to protect him from salmonella, but he must learn to thoroughly lather both sides of this hands and count to 20 before rinsing. — Heloise
AS CATS AGE
Dear Readers: If your cat is getting up there in years, it might be more susceptible to health problems such as obesity, arthritis, cancer, dental issues and kidney and liver damage. Look for changes in behavior and eating habits. These signs might include reluctance to jump, unusual lumps and bumps under the skin, cloudy eyes, loss of appetite or constant vocalizing.
While cats need plenty of clean water to drink, drinking an excessive amount is not a good sign. If you see any of these things, call your veterinarian and make an appointment for your cat. Most animals are good at hiding pain, and cats are particularly good at it. But a lot of health issues can be cured or controlled with medication prescribed by your vet. — Heloise
LITTER BOX
Dear Heloise: We got another cat, a young one, and thought it would be great company for the older cat, but he just ignores the kitten and won’t use his litter box anymore. — Terrie, via email
Terrie, it sounds like a little bit of turf war and jealousy. A new cat always seems to spark rivalry among cats. Try paying a lot of attention to your older cat by giving him his favorite foods and a separate litter box. If he continues to ignore it, consult with your veterinarian to make sure there are no urinary problems. — Heloise
