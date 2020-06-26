CRISP DOLLARS
Dear Heloise: My husband the golfer is very particular about his polo shirts. The collars no longer lie flat, and he wants me to buy new shirts. I think that’s silly. So, is there a way to perk up the collars? — Kay in California
Kay, yes there’s an easy fix. The sizing (a starch-like substance) that the manufacturer puts on the material to make it stiff has probably washed out. Spray starch and an iron should do the trick. Spray the back of the collar with the starch and work it in with your fingers. Then, with your iron on a low to medium setting, iron the back of the collar first, then flip it over and iron the front. This should make your husband happy. — Heloise
BUTCHER BLOCKS
Dear Heloise: I inherited a rolling, wooden butcher-block table that works great in my kitchen for extra workspace. My question is, What is the best way to clean it? — Lettie in Missouri
Lettie, you don’t want to use harsh cleaners that might damage the wood. The safest and easiest way to clean the butcher block is to make a paste by sprinkling baking soda on a damp sponge then, using a circular motion, scrub the surface. Rinse well, then dry thoroughly. If needed, lightly oil the wood by using mineral oil (NOT vegetable oil). Wipe with a paper towel.
Baking soda is one of my favorite “go-to” solutions for so many cleaning chores, and you can learn many useful hints for using this versatile product by ordering my six-page pamphlet “Heloise’s Baking Soda Hints and Recipes.” To get a copy, visit www.Heloise.com or send $5, along with a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX, 78279-5001.
FYI: Back home from camping? Before putting away the cooler, wash it well, dry thoroughly, then sprinkle the inside with baking soda. You’ll have a fresh-smelling cooler for your next adventure. — Heloise
GLAD I DID!
Dear Heloise: I read your recent column about children giving their technically challenged parents new technology, and it made me want to write to you.
My son insisted that I learn to use a smart phone, so after listening to his valid arguments, I gave in. I have to say that I’m glad I did. I’m especially fond of the calendar feature. I use it to remember annual occurrences such as birthdays, dentist visits, pet vaccinations and doctors’ appointments. I’ve even learned to use the feature that allows you to see each other while talking. Now I get to see my grandkids more often. — Millie in Nebraska
Millie, I don’t know about you, but I don’t like that “forgetting something feeling” hanging over me. It’s wonderful that new technology helps put our minds at ease by remembering appointments and birthdays for us. Bravo to you for learning something new! — Heloise
WAX ON WAX OFF
Dear Heloise: Waxing beats shaving for hair removal for me because the entire hair is removed from the root, which means smoother skin for a longer period of time than if the hair is cut bluntly at the skin’s surface. Before I go in for my treatment, my waxer suggests that I exfoliate the skin two days prior to waxing. Also, no tanning or sunbathing beforehand. And I’m supposed to not wear deodorant when my underarms are waxed. Afterward, I try to avoid touching the waxed areas.
Waxers are professionals. Find one who makes you feel comfortable, and it might be a good idea to take an aspirin or two before your treatment. — Melissa in Illinois
RAMP IT UP
Dear Heloise: My Shih Tzu, Tillie, has always needed help to get up on the couch or bed. The pet stairs I have tried had steps that were too high for her, so she had to try to jump from one step to the other. I was afraid she would hurt her legs or strain her back, so I looked for an alternative.
I found a pet ramp online that is adjustable to many heights and fitted with carpet for good traction. Tillie took to the ramp in no time and can now go easily from the floor to the bed. I have recommended the ramp to a friend with an older dog with back issues, and she loves it! — Marilyn in Arizona
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet Lulu, a Yorkie puppy. She’s tiny and well-loved. To see Lula and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
Do you have a funny and furry friend you’d like to share? Email a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
REUSABLE
SHOPPING BAGS
Dear Heloise: I love that the reusable shopping bags come in so many different colors and designs. When I see one I can’t live without, I buy extras to use as gift bags. For my brother’s birthday, I found one with his favorite team’s logo and I filled it with goodies I knew he would enjoy. He loved it! — Chrissy in Massachusetts
ROAD MAP PLACEMATS
Dear Heloise: I was about to toss out an old road atlas when I remembered a hint I read in your column a while back about laminating calendar pictures. I chose the pages with the states where my extended family lives and laminated them to make placemats for family get-togethers. They make great conversation pieces. — Dave in Minnesota
©2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.