WINE LABELS
Dear Heloise: My grandson loves to save labels of various wines he liked and keeps them in a scrapbook with notations next to the labels. However, he was having a hard time with removing some of the labels after soaking the bottle for several hours. Is there an easier way to get those labels off? — Wanda-Jo K., Dyersburg, Tenn.
Wanda-Jo, yes, there is an easier way. You’ll need a pan of water and a funnel. Boil the water until it’s very hot. Place the funnel in the opening of the bottle and pour the boiling water inside the bottle. After a few minutes, try peeling the label off. If the label gives you too much resistance, wait a few more minutes and then slowly, carefully peel it off. — Heloise
FIRE EXTINGUISHER
Dear Heloise: We recently had a very dangerous moment at our home. While cooking steaks on the grill (on the patio next to the house), somehow a spark must have flown up from a small breeze and caught the side of the house on fire. I ran for the fire extinguisher, and it took us about 10 to 15 minutes to figure out how to operate it. My neighbors turned on their hose and put out the fire, but it was a close call.
Please tell people that they need a fire extinguisher but they also need to know how to work the model they have, before there’s a fire. A house is more than just walls and floors. It’s memories and a refuge, and I shudder to think I might have lost it all in a fire! — Margaret H., Miami, Fla.
YOU’RE WELCOME
Dear Heloise: Three weeks ago I went to a family gathering, and when I was in the bathroom, I noticed the hostess had not put out any hand towels, so everyone had to use a bar of soap and the family bath towels to dry their hands. It taught me a lesson! Now when I have company over I set out liquid soap in a dispenser and a roll of paper towels. Several of my friends have commented that they like this idea very much! — Nancy W., Fairfield, Vt.
SCAM WARNING
Dear Heloise: My husband and I received a phone call the other night from a woman who said we had won a huge sum of money. Sounds nice, but I knew I hadn’t entered any contest or give-away deals, so I suspected it was a scam. The woman tried to get information from us, such as our Social Security number, bank numbers, etc., but we didn’t give out any information. Then she went into some nonsense about how we had to pay a certain amount to claim this bundle of fictitious money. Needless to say, we did not cooperate with her. Please warn your readers about these crooks. — Phil and Fiona V., Amhurst, N.Y.
Phil and Fiona, the scammers never seem to quit, which is why we all must be alert for these scams that could rob us of our hard-earned money! — Heloise
NEW DOG SNACK
Dear Heloise: I’m looking for a different kind of treat and snack for my dog. Do you have any suggestions? — Kelly M. in California
Hey Kelly! Adding new foods into your dog’s diet can be tricky. But did you know that eggs are a great occasional snack for dogs? Loaded with amino- and fatty acids, along with monster amounts of protein, eggs are a delicious choice for dogs.
Caveat control: Raw eggs can contain the salmonella bacteria, so watch for that. And adding new foods in the dog’s diet can possibly cause tummy trouble.
But all in all, eggs are a good, cheap and nutritious sometimes-snack for dogs. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Heloise: Here is a picture of our two Siamese cats — Hamish, who is a chocolate point, and Angus, who is a seal point — enjoying a winter day in the recliner. They are resting from being on bird and squirrel patrol in snowy New Hampshire. — Nancy P.H., Webster, N.H.
Dear Readers: To see these two, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry and funny friend to share? Email a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
SERVICE DOG SALUTE
Dear Heloise: My daughter has a service dog, and I’d like to remind your readers: When you see the dog, do not touch, tease, make eye contact with, talk to him or pet him. What should you do? Just ignore him; he’s working! — Jackie K. in Louisiana
TOOTH BOX
Dear Heloise: Did you know? The school nurse at my daughter’s elementary provides a tooth-shaped container for those who lose a tooth during the course of a school day.
Shaped like a molar, it’s a perfect little keepsake holder. And it’s strung on a necklace, so it’s hard to misplace. We slip the holder with the tooth inside under the pillow for the tooth fairy! — Marie R. in Texas
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
©2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.