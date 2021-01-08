MOVING DAY
Dear Heloise: Before anyone moves their entire household, there are some things they should do but often forget about. Since moving from one residence to another is so hectic, here are a few hints to help the movers:
1. First, make a list of what needs to be done.
2. Call the moving company early and make all necessary arrangements with them.
3. Contact all family and friends with your new address, as well as the utility companies.
4. This is also a good time to get rid of things you don’t need rather than paying to transport them to the new place.
5. Pack all of your toiletries and items you use daily in one box and label it.
6. Check again with your service providers to make certain all utilities will be turned on at your new home.
7. Transport pets and all pet supplies in your car. Use pet carries, as these offer safety and protection for pets who might otherwise escape and run off. — Samuel G., Atlanta
CENSUS BUREAU SCAMS
Dear Heloise: Another scam is making a comeback. A scammer calls someone and asks if they have filled out the census form. First, the Census Bureau will NOT call you, so that is your first hint that this is a scam.
They’ll claim they never got it and will offer to fill one out for you over the phone. Under NO circumstance should you ever give out your Social Security number, bank account numbers or your mother’s maiden name. The Census Bureau does NOT ask for this information. Don’t trust emails that supposedly come from the Census Bureau. They don’t send emails. And don’t trust caller ID, because scammers know how to fake those. — Richard W., Washington, D.C.
GIFT GIVING
Dear Heloise: Our granddaughter had a brilliant idea when low on funds. For our birthday, she made tickets...one for one dinner meal, one for cutting our grass, one for picking up groceries for us ... the tickets went on and on. For seniors and people who live alone, I think this is a wonderful idea, such as one free outing or one hour of sitting and talking. Giving of yourself is more important than “stuff” you don’t need. — Carlyn H., Prattville, Ala.
OATMEAL HINT
Dear Heloise: I add my raisins to my oatmeal before I cook it (microwave or stovetop). Raisins are much plumper. — Mary, via email
OMEGA-3
Dear Heloise: I am taking omega-3 as part of my daily vitamin regimen. I found taking a full pill all at once caused me heartburn. I now poke a hole in the liquid capsule and put it in my smoothie or oatmeal for breakfast. No more heartburn! — Katie H., the Villages, Fla.
CATS AND DOGS
Dear Readers: During these long, cold days of winter, your cats and dogs need to be indoors rather than outside. They feel the cold as quickly as you do, and they suffer in these freezing temperatures.
Bring them indoors where they can warm up and be part of the family and feel appreciated by their owner. — Heloise
PET SAFETY
Dear Heloise: I see so many people driving with their dogs sitting right next to them, sometimes called “riding shotgun.” This cannot be safe. Am I right? — Concerned Canine Commentator
Concerned, you’re correct to be concerned. The dog must be properly re-strained in the vehicle. In the front seat, the dog is too close to the airbag. Airbag deployment can seriously injure or even kill the dog.
The dog should be held in the backseat, in a carrier or even a seatbelt. To get the dog accustomed to riding in the backseat, use treats and keep rides short. Ask your veterinarian for more advice about riding in the car with the dog. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet LuLu (foreground) and Duncan. Both Rat Terriers, they are taking turns receiving treats from the neighbor in the next complex. Very patient playmates!
To see LuLu and Duncan, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny and furry friend to share? Email a picture and description to: Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
NEVER APPROACH A SERVICE DOG
Dear Heloise: I saw a gorgeous dog in a store, but he was wearing a service dog vest, so I knew not to pet him, or even to ask the owner about the dog.
When he’s wearing his vest, he’s working. He can’t be distracted by people petting him. — Kevin, age 11, in West Virginia
Great job, Kevin! We are all animal lovers here, but service dogs aren’t pets. And you’re right; don’t bother them! — Heloise
A COVID CONVERSATION
Dear Readers: Let’s take a look at the symptoms of COVID, the flu and the common cold:
Loss of smell and/or taste is common with COVID, but rare with the flu and the cold.
Fever and chills are common with both COVID and the flu, but not with a cold (not everyone with the flu will have a fever).
Dry coughing is common with both COVID and the flu, and slightly with a cold.
Shortness of breath? Sometimes with COVID, but not with the flu or a cold.
Headaches? Sometimes with COVID, common with the flu, and rare with a cold.
Sneezing? Not with COVID or the flu, but common with a cold.
And finally,
Nausea and diarrhea? Sometimes with COVID and the flu, but not with a cold — Heloise
WHY DOES THE DOG ...
Dear Heloise: Why does the dog follow me into the bathroom? I’d like some privacy! — Ronald R. in Ohio
Ronald, believe it or not, this is a pack instinct. The dog is protecting you! Don’t be annoyed or alarmed — he’s looking out for you. — Heloise
SANDWICH BAG MELTER
Dear Heloise: I use a sandwich bag filled with hot water to melt my iced-over car windshield when I park outside. — Rebecca W. in Colorado
CLEAN COVER
Dear Heloise: I always remove the toilet seat when cleaning the toilet. You’d be surprised how much stuff gets trapped under the toilet seat! — Gina F. in Arizona
