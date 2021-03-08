KIND NEIGHBORS
Today’s Sound On is about the kindness of people:
Dear Heloise: Recently we had a nasty snowstorm that seemed to paralyze many places here in the southwestern United States. Pipes froze, power was out for nearly three days and people were unprepared for snow and ice.
It’s amazing how neighborhoods banded together to help one another. We had people who went to the homes of elderly folks to make sure they had enough to eat, to see if they were OK and see if there was anything they needed. People shared what they had with neighbors who needed a flashlight, batteries, food or, in some cases, shelter. Those of us who had a fireplace were willing to take in those who needed warmth.
I know the world can be a very cold place sometimes, but in a crisis, it warms my heart to know I can count on the kindness of my neighbors and friends. We may not be a perfect country, but in a crisis we work together and, in doing so, we strengthen our unity and become a better country. — Shirley N., Helotes, Texas
FAST FACTS
Here are some additional uses for those silica gel packets:
- Place in a mailbox to ward off dampness.
- In a camera bag.
- In a shop drawer where you keep nails, bolts, etc.
- In plastic bags where you store winter clothing and blankets.
PROTECT YOUR DISHES
Dear Heloise: I learned the hard way to protect my dishes when moving. The movers told me they usually recommend plastic mesh shelf liner, cut into squares and placed between the dinner plates. Coffee filters work well too, and so do paper plates, but never ship your china without something to cushion your dinnerware. I thought since we were moving just 11 miles from our former home to a new place that all would be safe. I was wrong! — Janet W., Omaha, Neb.
PAPER PLATES
Dear Heloise: My husband always laughs at me because I buy paper plates for all sorts of things, not just picnics. I use them for catching spills under a bowl of soup, under the dog’s water bowel, as a spoon rest and more. Then I toss it in the recycle bin when done. — Jeannie K., Elmdale, Ind.
STRAWBERRIES
Dear Heloise: It won’t be long before we’re enjoying strawberries again. If you want to extend the life of your berries a little longer, place the berries in a plastic container lined with paper towels (before washing or capping) and place a paper towel between layers of berries in the plastic container. Seal the container with an airtight lid and place in the refrigerator. They’ll last a few extra days. — Patsy G., Eau Claire, Wis.
LARGE PAPER CLIPS
Dear Heloise: I was at a loss on how to close a big bag of chips while on vacation this past winter. I started to look through drawers and found a three-inch paper clip that worked well to keep food bags closed. Now I use them at home all the time. — Jo Ann P., Skokie, Ill.
EMERGENCY KITS
Dear Heloise: With climate change affecting all of us, it’s a safe bet that many of us in this country need to prepare an emergency kit in case of a sudden change in weather. The following might be of help to people who are unsure of what to put away for an emergency:
At least two or three flashlights along with additional batteries for each flashlight.
Extra blankets and maybe inflatable pillows.
A small first aid kit.
A dozen large, food-safe containers that you can fill with water if needed. Leave them empty until you know a weather-related emergency is coming your way.
Freeze-dried foods or fresher items such as fruit cups, bread, cheese, cookies, power bars and canned drinks. The fresher foods are added at the last moment to maintain freshness.
Battery-powered candles or lanterns and matches or a lighter.
Plastic sheeting, a few towels, a bar of soap, duct tape and, if you can, a camp stove.
I’m sure other people have suggestions for their area, but put this aside in a closet or garage you have easy access to. It may save your life someday. — John B., Gorham, Maine
TOOL TIME
Dear Heloise: I hardly ever buy new hand tools, yard tools, etc. I look for them at garage and estate sales. The prices are wonderful, and the quality is usually much better than today’s merchandise. — Robin R. in Texas
BUNNY EARS
Dear Heloise: A foolproof way for shoelaces to not come untied: I crisscross the laces, one over the other like normal, and make the first “bunny ear.” Then, instead of wrapping the other lace around the ear once, I wrap it twice and then make the second “ear,” pull the lace through, and fluff out the bow.
Pretty guaranteed to last all day, and to untie, just pull like normal. — Ainsley E. in Florida
DOG CUPCAKES
Dear Heloise: Here’s a popular dog cupcake recipe. We mix:
2 smashed bananas, 1/2 cup applesauce, 1 cup whole wheat flour, 2 eggs and 2 teaspoons baking powder.
Scoop into muffin cups or a silicone mold and bake for 20-25 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean. Frost with 1/4 cup peanut butter and 4 ounces of cream cheese. It’s doggone delicious! — Mary J. in Pennsylvania
RUN THIS WAY
Dear Heloise: I advise my daughter, who likes to run for exercise in the park: Don’t wear your hair in a ponytail; it’s too easy for someone to grab. Pin it up in a bun. Also, carry a travel-sized hairspray. If you are attacked it can sting the eyes of your attacker pretty good. — Bob G. in Fla.
EMERGENCY INFO
Dear Heloise: I have an emergency info card that I hope I never need, but I carry with me regardless. Here’s what it looks like:
Husband: Cellphone and car info (make, model, color, license number).
Wife: Cellphone and car info (make, model, color, license number).
Pets: names, descriptions, special needs, location, if caged.
Pet care: name, contact person, phone number.
Family doctor: name and phone number.
Closest relative: name and phone number.
Closest Friend: name and phone number.
Neighbor: name and phone number. — Susan S. in Texas
