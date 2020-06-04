WASH OR SANITIZE?
Dear Readers: What’s the difference between hand-washing and hand-sanitizing? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov/handwashing), hand-washing is done with soap and water, and you are removing all types of dirt and germs from your hands. Hand-sanitizing is killing particular germs on the skin.
The more effective method of these two options is hand-washing. However, if you are away from running water and soap, hand sanitizer is an OK option to discourage the spread of germs, but hand sanitizer is not a good choice if your hands are caked with dirt, and it may not remove harmful chemicals or heavy metals like lead.
Read the label. Choose a sanitizer that is AT LEAST 60% alcohol, and put enough on your hands to cover all surfaces, from the tips of your fingers to the heels of your hands and up your wrists, too. Rub hands together and wait for the alcohol to dry (around 20 seconds).
Keeping safe and healthy is everyone’s responsibility. — Heloise
SPICY SEASONED CITIZEN
Dear Heloise: In response to a reader’s (in a recent column) disdain of the moniker “senior citizen,” I have an option. Last fall, I turned 65, and I decided to use an expression I’d heard 20 years ago. An older woman referred to herself as a “seasoned” citizen. How profound! How true! How fun!
No one reaches their sixth decade without having faced victories and defeats, blessings and challenges, losses and gains. It is an inevitable part of aging, and it’s all about perspective. Life is like a good spice; it “seasons” each of us perfectly. — Mary S., Wyomissing, Penn.
Mary, I love this! Thank you so much for sharing! — Heloise
SOFTEN THE STINK
Dear Heloise: My teenage son’s closet can be a little stinky at times, so I took a mesh bag (the kind used for oranges) and filled it with fabric softener sheets and hung it in the closet. It works great, and even he said how nice his closet smells now. — Camille in Kansas
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
©2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.