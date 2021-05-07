KEEP YOUR APPOINTMENT
Dear Heloise: We are currently giving out appointment times for COVID-19 shots, but all too often someone is a no-show. They don’t come and don’t call to cancel. I know we all have busy lives, but a phone call takes only a minute. I also know no one likes being given a needle stick, but this shot protects you and those around you, so please, keep your appointment and keep yourself healthy. — Andrea C., Dallas, Texas
NONSTICK PANS
Dear Heloise: I have nonstick cookware and didn’t want it all scratched up. So, besides using only wooden or plastic cooking utensils, I store them with a sheet of paper towel or a paper plate between the pans. This way I can stack the pans and not have the nonstick coating scratched off. Pots and pans are expensive. Why ruin them when you can keep them in good shape for years? — Brenda P., Springfield, Illinois
LEFT BEHIND
Dear Heloise: I found out that if you take too many condiments, service workers at restaurants just toss them out. Now, if I have any extra condiments (salt and pepper), I take them home, store them in a plastic container with a lid and use them when we go on picnics or have barbeques. — Lana J., Fulton, Ohio
MEMORY BOOK
Dear Heloise: My mother turned 70 a few weeks ago, and she received a number of nice gifts, but I decided to make a memory book for her. My sister and I put together an album of old photos from the days when we were all younger and spanned over time as we grew up. There were dates, times and names to go with the photos. We all laughed at the clothing we wore, but there were some very happy memories with the pictures. Mom asked if we would mind placing it with her when she goes to her final rest. Giving “things” to people is a nice idea, but sometimes the elderly enjoy a trip to their past when they were younger, their children lived with them and life seemed easier. — Marcie V., Fresno, California
BIRD BATH
Dear Heloise: I love to watch the birds as they splash around in the birdbath in my garden. Unfortunately, they get the water rather dirty, and I need to scrub out the bird bath. I found a brush used for washing dishes with a handle that holds a soapy gel is the ideal cleaning tool for things like that, and it’s not expensive. Now my feathered friends can bathe all they want in a clean birdbath. — Janet W., Cody, Wyoming
LITTLE PICASSOS
Dear Heloise: My kids love to help me make dinner and bake. Instead of aprons, I place a man’s shirt over them. I cut the sleeves short on an old shirt and it works much better than an apron. When we decorate cookies for special occasions, such as Christmas, my little artists get icing on the shirts but not on their clothing. I just throw the shirts in the wash and they come out as good as new. — Lettie R. in New Hampshire
DOGNAPPING ON THE RISE
Dear Readers: During COVID, the theft of dogs has taken a major uptick. People are looking for companionship, evidently, and they see stealing a dog as a viable choice to get a companion. These people can also use your dog for resale, ransom, breeding or baiting. Protect yourself and your pooch.
Never leave your dog alone outside, even on your own property. Don’t allow a young child to walk your dog. If you have an elderly neighbor who has a dog, walk with them to keep them safe. Make sure all dogs are microchipped with current information.
The thieves’ modus operandi? These people watch you when you’re walking the dog and follow you. Be aware of your surroundings at all times. Report any suspicious activity. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet Brodie. He’s a pug puppy — a crazy lil dude, according to San Antonio, Texas, dog mom Jessica and her son Gavin. Brodie likes to hike, and he bites on his leash in an effort to free himself! They have lots of adventures together. Brodie also likes to watch TV with Gavin. It’s the best way to end National Pet Week!
To see Brodie and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny and furry friend to share? Email a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
SNACK FACT
Dear Heloise: I always ask the owner before I pet their dog, and definitely before I give the dog a treat. That said, here’s a favorite snack of my dog: a bite of whole grain toast with a smear of peanut butter, some flax seed and a blueberry. — Ginny T. in Alabama
Ginny, flax seed can have some great health benefits for dogs: shiny coat, healthy skin, regulating blood pressure, and helping with arthritis, kidney function and metabolism. Give a small amount to the dog. As always, check with the vet! — Heloise
COLOR CORRECTOR
Dear Readers: Corals, reds, peaches, golds and other warmer colors look best with warmer skin tones. If you’ve got a cooler skin tone, then it’s best to stick with greens and blues.
A simple trick to figure out what kind of skin tone you have is to remember that warmer skin tones tan in the sun, and cooler tones are more likely to get sunburned. — Heloise
RIGHTY TIGHTY LEFTY LOOSEY
Dear Readers: Whether turning a screw or installing a new showerhead, remember: right to tighten, and left to loosen. — Heloise
TRAVEL TIPS
Dear Heloise: We’re somewhat back to normal and doing some traveling! I strip the bed for the housekeeper in the hotel, and I turn on all lights when I leave for the staff and so I can check to make sure I’ve got everything. And I always tip the housekeeper in single dollar bills in case two clean the room — that way they can share. I leave the tip money on the desk, not on the nightstand. — Jack B. in New York
LETTER OF LAUGHTER
Dear Readers: If guests come over, or if people drop in unexpectedly, and the house is a mess, put on gloves, an apron and a bandana in your hair — you’ll give the appearance that you’re busy cleaning the clutter! — Heloise
