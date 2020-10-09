SOCKS ROCK!
Dear Heloise: I applaud your recent column on creating necessary bags for homeless people. A former homeless young woman said she really needed socks when she lived on the streets, especially in fall and winter. It’s just another way to bless someone. — Peg, via email
BLOW OUT
Dear Heloise: After I dry a load of towels, I put the dryer on (while empty) for about five minutes. This blows out all the lint from the dryer and the vent leading outside. — Pat T., The Villages, Fla.
MULCH IN THE FALL
Dear Heloise: With winter approaching, many of us are trying to protect tender plants and keep our yards safe from the winter’s cold. As a life-long gardener, I can’t stress strongly enough the need to mulch. Many of us put a lot of time, money and effort into our yards, so mulching in the fall helps protect our plants from winter’s frigid temperatures. — Morris, via email
CHAIN TANGLES
Dear Heloise: I have several chain necklaces that seemed to get tangled up in a drawer or even when I hung them up with two or three chains on the same hook. A friend of mine told me to place the chain part of the necklace down a plastic straw and lay it down in a drawer. This is a wonderful way to travel with my necklaces as well. — Kathy in New Jersey
MEMORY BOOK
Dear Heloise: My folks were getting ready to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, and they asked people who were invited to the party not to give gifts, but instead to write down memories of them through the years or of one special occasion that they remembered. Some were so hilarious that we read them aloud at the party. After the party I put all the letters in a pretty binder and gave it to my folks. They loved it, and still pick up the binder now and then and read it again. — Sherry-Ann in Oklahoma
BUTTERFLY NET
Dear Heloise: When the season brings the stink bugs into my house, reaching them by ladder is not safe for me. I use a butterfly net to catch them while safely keeping both feet on the ground. — Linda, Mechanicsburg, Penn.
THINK CAREFULLY FIRST
Dear Readers: The gift giving season is close, and we all have a tendency to reach for our credit cards when we see a bargain or something we just have to have. Before making that purchase, ask yourself: “Do I really need this?” and “How will this benefit my life?” or “Can I wait until I have cash?” That pretty sweater or stylish shoes might not seem as necessary when the bill arrives. — Heloise
CURBSIDE AT THE VET
Dear Heloise: New protocols at the veterinarian’s office — curbside service; no one is allowed in the lobby — actually has a beneficial effect on my dog.
When I used to go into an exam room with my dog when he was sick or injured, or even for a checkup, he could tell that I was tense and would feed off my energy.
This caused anxiety for all: my dog, me, the vet tech and the veterinarian.
Now the vet techs tell me that my dog behaves very well. I’m not there to freak him out. — Lynn in Pennsylvania
Lynn, it’s so true that our pets can sense how we’re feeling, good or bad. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Heloise: Here is a picture of my 21-year-old tabby named Ninja. He surprises me with his behavior. Some days he seems like he’s slowing down and feeling his age, but other days he seems as spry as a kitten. — Cheryl E., via email
Cheryl, what a gorgeous boy! Readers, to see Ninja and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny and furry friend to share? Email a pic and description to Heloise@Heloise.com! — Heloise
STRAW TO THE RESCUE
Dear Heloise: I have a newer electric stove and always have a problem catching all the crumbs, salt and spray oil in the rubber gasket between the glass and the metal.
I take a plastic straw, pinch it flat at the end, and run it through that crevice, then do it again with the other end of the straw. It’s better than using anything sharp. — Janet McDaniel, San Antonio, Texas
