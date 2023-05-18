BELL COLLECTION IS SHARED AT FUNERAL
Dear Heloise: When our mother recently passed at age 96, we were left with an extensive bell collection that was started 50 years ago upon the death of our father. The bells were given to Mom by friends and family as well as during her vacations.
We decided to share Mom’s collection. At the viewing and service, we displayed all of the bells and asked that visitors take one in memory of Mom. We were later told by the funeral director that the family of a lady who collected Santas had done a similar sharing.
We felt that was a very good way to honor Mom and keep her memory alive. It makes me remember the line from “It’s A Wonderful Life” — “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.” — Lucinda Ridley, via email
EXTEND THE LIFE
OF WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Dear Heloise: Several years ago, a mechanic at a well-known auto repair business told me about a little trick to extend the life of your windshield wipers. He said if people would apply WD-40 to their wipers once a month, it would extend the quality of the wipers by several months/years.
He said, “I bet you apply moisturizer to your face regularly. It’s the same with the wipers. They dry out, particularly in this hot Texas weather.”
He was 100% spot-on! — Barbara K. Hoch, San Antonio
QUICK, TAKE
A PICTURE
Dear Heloise: When I have my grocery list ready, I take a picture of it with my phone. I save it to photos and open up that picture when I’m in the store. I forget my list sometimes, but almost never forget my phone.
Furthermore, I take pictures of Heloise tips that I want to remember! I “clipped” one from a recent column in the Shelby Star. — Kathryn H., Shelby, North Carolina
SEALING GARLIC
Dear Heloise: Back around 2020 when the pandemic started and no one would leave their house, I purchased a big sack of garlic. I would sit in my recliner and peel the garlic. After I got about 10-15 pods peeled, I would vacuum-seal them and put them in the freezer.
I got some out the other day, and the aroma was very strong. The garlic was great. Now, I can use it in recipes that call for it. I must have about eight vacuum-sealed bags with anywhere between 10-15 peeled pods of garlic. The vacuum sealer really works great keeping the air out of frozen foods. — D. Hansel, Houston
MEASURING
PEANUT BUTTER
Dear Heloise: I love making peanut butter cookies, and my recipe calls for 1 cup of peanut butter and a 1/2 cup of solid shortening. I used to dread measuring these two ingredients, as the measuring cup was difficult to clean afterward. One day, I used a nonstick spray inside the measuring cup first. The shortening and the peanut butter were easy to scoop out, and the measuring cup was easy to clean. I no longer dread measuring solid shortening or peanut butter for my recipes.
Thanks for your column. I’ve been reading it in the Hamilton, Ohio, Journal-News for years. — Theresa V., Hamilton, Ohio
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
