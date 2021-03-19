A CRAFTY TIME
Dear Heloise: With so many children at home, they naturally get bored. I decided to keep mine busy with crafts. I took some elbow macaroni, string, food coloring and some craft paint and got them started on making noodle necklaces. They want to give them out to our female guests at Easter or the Fourth of July, depending on when it’s safer to have family gatherings.
It keeps them busy to make noodle necklaces and bracelets for family and friends, and lifts some of the boredom of being isolated from their friends. — Connie J., Scranton, Pa.
LOST NEEDLES
Dear Heloise: I use one of my spare bedrooms as a sewing room but, unfortunately, I tend to lose straight pins in the carpet ... until I find it either jammed into my knee or hand. My son finally suggested I use a magnet to gather up pins on the floor after I finish pinning a garment. It worked beautifully! Now no more pin sticks. — Grace N., Waltham, Mass.
SEND A GREAT HINT TO:
Heloise
P.O. Box 795001
San Antonio, TX 78279-5001
Fax: 1-210-HELOISE
Email: Heloise@Heloise.com
DEALING WITH DOCTORS
Dear Heloise: I need to see a doctor, but I just don’t know who to go to. There are plenty of doctors in this city, but I want a qualified physician. How do I go about selecting one? — Holly V., Lima, Ohio
Holly, here are some hints:
- Ask friends or family for references. They may know of a good doctor.
- Call your local medical association for a list of doctors in the specialty you need.
- Online, you can check the doctor’s educational background and whether he or she is board certified.
- Does the doctor have privileges in a surgical center or hospital?
- Don’t be afraid to switch doctors if you are not satisfied with the doctor you’ve selected.
CANDLE WAX
Dear Heloise: Recently I had my first big dinner party and used a beautiful tablecloth given to me by my mother-in-law. Unfortunately, it has candle wax spilled on it, and I don’t know how to get it out. HELP! — Taylor D., Burlington, Vt.
Taylor, first, put the tablecloth in a plastic bag and put it in your freezer for a couple of days. When the wax has hardened, carefully scrape off the wax with a dull knife. Place paper towels on both sides of the stain and turn on your iron to a warm (not hot) setting. Press over the paper towel to absorb all of the wax. Keep moving the paper towel around to absorb the wax stain onto a clean area. Launder or dry clean your tablecloth as you would normally do. — Heloise
SCAM ALERT
Dear Readers: Have you received a call that starts out, “Hello, I’m an adviser for Social Security on a recorded line. Can you hear me?” DO NOT reply. Hang up immediately. They want to record you saying “yes,” but that one word could get you into a mountain of financial trouble. There are a few variations on this, but never answer them. Simply hang up and never give out financial information or any personal details about you or your life. — Heloise
SAYING GOODBYE
TO YOUR PET
Dear Readers: So many of us are animal lovers. We happily welcome a dog or cat into our lives and homes for hopefully many years of joy and laughter.
But, alas, the day will come when we have to say goodbye to our beloved pet. You will most likely have to decide when to let your pet go. If sickness such as cancer has taken ahold, euthanasia is a good albeit emotionally trying solution. A peaceful and calm way to let your pet pass is at-home euthanasia.
Allowing your pet to die at home will afford them a less stressful environment. He is in a familiar location with scents, smells and sights that are comforting to him.
The veterinarian will explain the procedure — ensure you have a plan in place before it is needed. Usually your pet is given a sedative so he is calm. Then the veterinarian will administer the euthanasia. You may want to hold your pet as he passes away. Some at-home euthanasia doctors will provide you a memento such as a clay paw print, and you may want a lock of fur from your pet.
The doctor and his team will arrange for cremation and the return of your pet’s ashes to you.
This procedure is incredibly painful and trying, but at-home euthanasia may be a good option for you and your pet when the time comes. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Heloise: Stella (gray tabby) is a rescue, and she really loves her big brother (Ricky Bobby). We love both of them. — Ronnie W., via email
Dear Readers: To see these two, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny and furry friend or two? Email a picture and description to: Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
SAFE MALL
Dear Heloise: I was at the mall this week, and I noticed they are taking cleaning protocols very seriously. Here are some of the measures they are taking:
- Increased focus, frequency and intensity of cleaning.
- Face coverings are available if you don’t have one with you.
- Social distancing reminders are posted on the floor, reminding you to stay six feet away from others not in your household.
- Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the mall.
- Touch-free bathroom facilities, hands-free flushing and hand-washing, and entrances.
- Extra spaces made in the snack bar area.
- And what is possibly here to stay: designated curbside pickup stations. — Benjamin D. in Texas
SQUEEGEE
Dear Heloise: I use a rubber squeegee on my dog to remove loose hair before washing. This saves my plumbing from all the hair, and the dog gets cleaner. — Gary P. in Indiana
LITTLE POUCH
Dear Heloise: I like the little zippered bags that are approximately 2 inches by 3 inches. I keep a few in the small zippered compartment in my purse.
When our children were little, they held a lost tooth until we could get it home for the tooth fairy. They also hold buttons that have come off, small eyeglass screws, earrings, etc.
You’ve run several suggestions for soap slivers. My mother taught me to stick the small sliver to a new bar of soap when it’s wet. There’s no waste this way, and it works well. — Rita, via email
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
©2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.