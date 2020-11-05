SAFE GENERATOR USE
Dear Readers: Hurricane season doesn’t end until the last day of November. If you’re in a storm and the electrical power goes out, you might want or need to use a portable back-up generator. Just be careful.
They emit the poisonous gas carbon monoxide, which is colorless, odorless and deadly. The CDC (www.CDC.gov) implores us:
- Never use a portable generator indoors or in the garage, even with the doors and windows open.
- Keep the generator outside at least 20 feet away from your home, doors and windows, pointing the exhaust away from the house.
- Hundreds of people die or become ill every year from improperly using a portable back-up generator. Read the manual and follow the directions to the letter. — Heloise
LETTER OF LAUGHTER
Dear Heloise: My wife and I had a misunderstanding recently and I told her, “Even after 40 years, you know I still cannot read your mind!” She replied, “About what?” — Richard Kujath, Omaha, Neb.
RV DRIVING
Dear Readers: During the pandemic, recreational vehicles have gained popularity, and more people are considering leasing or buying one for road trip vacations. But driving an RV is not the same as driving a car, SUV or pickup truck.
It’s important to practice driving your new RV so you are comfortable managing what’s called the “tail swing.”
This is a pivot point behind you where the vehicle will move in the opposite direction when you turn. You’ll also need to be sure you’re confident parking and performing other tricky maneuvers. The dealership may offer driving lessons — take them.
A lot of driving elements stay the same as driving a car: Mind the weather; don’t drive if you’re tired; make sure your mirrors are adjusted; don’t get too close to other vehicles; stay in the far right lane; go slow and be courteous.
Practice driving to get the feel of your new RV before you hit the open road. — Heloise
TWO FER
Dear Heloise: I use small hand towels as placemats. No ironing required. I toss them in with the towels when doing laundry.
Not sure which way the blanket should go? I put pretty buttons on the bottom of the blanket.
They can be hidden on the wrong side. — Esther S. Arlan, Nashua, N.H.
PERFECTLY IMPERFECT
Dear Heloise: I subscribe to a great food subscription program. They take foods that supermarkets and grocery stores reject for any number of reasons — produce that is not visually appealing or slightly bruised, foods that are close to expiring, foods where the packaging might have changed, etc. — and offer them at discounted prices.
I get on their website and order what I want, and it comes to me in a couple days. There are several of these programs online. It’s dumb to throw out foods just because it has a small flaw. — Leah in Texas
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
SLOW-COOKING MEATS
Dear Heloise: I love cooking meals in my slow cooker, but sometimes the meats do not cook as well as I’d like. What am I doing wrong? — Amy in Pennsylvania
Amy, tougher cuts of meat and firm vegetables should go in the slow cooker first, at the bottom of the pot, where they are closer to the heating element. Place the other ingredients on top of the meat.
Also, it’s important not to open the lid to check or to stir until there is only a half hour of cooking time left. Every time the lid is lifted, the temperature drops and may add to the cooking time by 30 minutes. I hope this helps. — Heloise
