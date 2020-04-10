GLOVES FOR THE
GAS PUMP
Dear Heloise: Since hand sanitizer is in short supply these days, I keep a pair of thin gardening gloves in the door pocket of my SUV for when I pump gas.
So now my gloves keep my hands safe from germs. Every time I pump gas using the gloves, as soon as I get back in the car, I remove them and put them in a plastic bag and bring them home to toss in the wash right away. — Trena in California
Trena, this is a great idea, especially now when we must be extra careful.
You might want to keep a spare pair just in case you have another errand the same day, such as using an ATM. — Heloise
Dear Readers: We have received a significant number of emails and letters from readers asking about IRS scams and how to avoid being a victim of fraudsters. Here are some hints to avoid the scammers:
- Hang up on calls that claim to be from the IRS. An IRS agent is NOT going to contact you by text messages, social media or email.
- They typically send you a letter. Nor will they threaten you with police action, to drag you to jail or to deport you. Nor will they take away your Social Security.
- Never give out your Social Security number, no matter what they tell you.
- Beware of “ghost preparers.” A professional tax preparer must have an identification number, and they always sign your return.
- Ghost tax preparers who are frauds won’t sign your return. To check on whether your tax preparer has the right credentials, go to irs.treasury.gov/rpo/rpo.jsf.
- The IRS has an online resource where you can report identity theft at www.irs.gov/identity-theft-central.
EATING GELATIN
Dear Heloise: We have a bet on the following: Can you safely eat fruit flavored gelatin straight out of the box? The winner gets a large chocolate shake. — Hopeful in Waco, Texas
Hopeful, people who participate in sports often take a packet of gelatin with them and consume it during the day without any ill effects.
It will taste stronger and maybe a little bitter, but your stomach acids should break it down safely. I hope you win the chocolate shake. — Heloise
WHERE IS THE SPARE?
Dear Heloise: Why are newer cars sold without a spare tire? I find that very dangerous, especially for women who could be stuck alone at night in a remote place! — Karen in Virginia
Karen, yes, many automakers don’t include a spare tire.
The reason? Auto makers must meet government mandated fuel economy standards.
To achieve this, they make changes to decrease the weight of the vehicle, and eliminating the spare tire was just one of several solutions they had to consider.
You can purchase a spare tire, along with a jack, at an auto parts store. — Heloise
DOGGIE ROAD TRIP
Dear Readers: We love to take our dogs for rides in the car, but if they are unrestrained or in the front seat, in the event of a collision, your dog can become a projectile and be seriously injured.
The safest place for a dog in the car is in the backseat, secured in a crate or in a carrier designed for car traveling. For a larger dog, secure them in a harness attached to a seat buckle. — Heloise
P.S. A dog in the open bed of a pickup truck is an absolute no-no!
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Dustin M. in San Antonio, Texas, sent a picture of his gorgeous gray and black cat Storm. Dustin found Storm hunkered down during a rainstorm (thus the name!), and she’s shown her gratitude every day since.
To see Storm and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
Do you have a funny, furry, four-legged friend? Email a picture and description to: Heloise@
Heloise.com. — Heloise
DOG WASTE
STATIONS
Dear Heloise: In a recent column, someone wrote in complaining about dog waste in their neighborhood. I recommend getting a hold of the local Lions Club, their city or their homeowners association.
They might put up dog waste stations in their neighborhood. We have them along our walking paths, and they have made a huge difference! — Joanne, Byron, Minn.
NOT NECESSARILY
FOR KIDS
Dear Heloise: Make a note for your readers: Just because a TV show or movie is animated (cartoon), does not necessarily mean it’s for kids.
A lot of these shows have adult themes, adult humor and/or innuendo.
Research a title before you let your kids see it. — Richard D. in Illinois Readers, it’s so important to know what your kids are watching, or should not be watching. — Heloise
E-READER PROTECTION
Dear Heloise: A trip to the beach is one of my favorite getaways.
Since I never go anywhere without a book, I now use an e-reader for convenience, and the beach is not a safe place for my reader.
To protect it from sand and salt, I place it in a zippered, plastic, gallon storage bag. I can easily read through the bag, and I am assured that my reader is safe. — Donna in Texas
LETTER OF LAUGHTER
Dear Heloise: To save water, I give my dog the empty yogurt, cream cheese and butter containers. He cleans them off for recycling.
On recycling day, I pick up the containers from the yard, put them in the recycling bin, and take the bin out to the curb. Saves water, and gives Scruffy a little treat. — Larry B., Bethesda, Md.
Readers: Make sure all foods are safe for your pets to consume. — Heloise
