SAVE THOSE JARS
Dear Heloise: When I am finished with a jar containing spaghetti sauce, olives or another food product, I wash it out, remove the label, rinse and dry. I have a small box of clean jars to put flowers in to deliver to my friends or people in care centers. They do not have to worry about returning the “vase.” I recycle the lids rather than throwing them in the trash. Some lids can be used for spoon holders while cooking or for other messy activities. — Pat Rittscher, Webster City, Iowa
NANA DOGS
Dear Heloise: I had to write and tell you that my favorite thing to do with leftover hot dog buns is to make “Nana Dogs.”
I spread mayonnaise or peanut butter on the bun and lay a whole banana in there. Anything you can do with regular loaf bread, you can do with hot dog buns. — Peggy H., Dallas, NC
CHINESE BEETS
Dear Heloise: My neighbor said you have a recipe that you call Chinese beets, and I’m trying to entice my family to eat beets.
Would you print yours for all of us beet lovers? — Mae in Indiana
Mae, this was a favorite of my mother’s. You’ll need:
6 cups cooked, sliced beets or 3 cans sliced beets
1 cup sugar
1 cup vinegar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
24 whole cloves (you might want to try 12 cloves if you like a milder taste)
3 tablespoons ketchup
3 tablespoons cooking oil (optional)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
A dash of salt
Drain the beets, reserving 1 1/2 cups of beet liquid. Place the beets in a medium saucepan with the reserved liquid and the remainder of the ingredients. Mix well and cook for 3 minutes over medium heat or until mixture thickens. Let it cool then store in the refrigerator.
If you enjoy this recipe, you’ll love my pamphlet “Heloise’s All-Time Favorite Recipes,” which has other delicious recipes, including olive nut dip, corn chowder and apricot preserves. To get a copy visit www.Heloise.com or sent $5 along with a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope, to Heloise/All Time Favorites, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX. 78279-5001. Beets are a good source of fiber, are fat-free and low in sodium, and a cup of beets has about 2.2 grams of protein. — Heloise
SECRET INGREDIENT
Dear Heloise: My daughter-in-law makes the best potato salad I’ve ever eaten. It has a zing to it that gives it a lively taste. Finally she told me! After preparing the potato salad, she squeezes half of a lemon over the potatoes. Delicious! — Lauren in Louisiana
SMOOTH BATTER
Dear Heloise: I love to bake but hate to break up clumps and lumps in my batter. Instead of pounding away at a clump, I’ve found that if I add my baking powder, baking soda or spices to the sugar before adding the flour to my recipe, I don’t have clumps forming in the batter. — Hazel in New Hampshire
©2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.