Dear Heloise: I’m a coupon clipper and use them frequently — when I remember to pick them up before leaving to get groceries. I’d either stick them in a pocket and forget to give them to the checker or would lose them. Then I had an idea: Tape the coupon to the item before putting it in the basket. Several checkers have commented on how this helps them. And, when I remember the tape and the coupons (ha!), I save a bit on groceries. — Doris R., Kerrville, Texas
Doris, how very organized you are! This is a really good hint, especially for those of us who are full of well intentions and a tiny bit forgetful. — Heloise
Dear Heloise: Yes, I’m a busy mom, but I always take time to organize the day for my kids. We have rules over the summer. Each kid has a few chores to do before they head outside: making the bed, cleaning the bathroom, picking up the living room, checking the trash.
They make their own lists of activities they’d like to do afterward: riding bikes, sidewalk chalk, bubbles, running through the sprinklers.
We also have educational things to do: museum runs, library story time, checking out the petting zoo. — Debra in Oregon
Debra, teaching your children to be organized and responsible then rewarding them with their favorite activities is a great life lesson. Thanks for sharing. — Heloise
Dear Heloise: I enjoy gourmet pickles, and I quickly eat them up. Recently, a reader shared how she reused brine, so I thought I would add to the idea. I just hate to pour all that good flavor in the brine that is left over down the drain. I started adding raw vegetables to the brine, and in a day I have delicious pickled vegetables to enjoy and I get a lot more value out of my gourmet pickle purchase.
Some of my favorite vegetables to brine and use in salads are purple onions, cauliflower and bell pepper strips. Whatever vegetables you have on hand can be used to bring a new flavor to your plate.
P.S. I enjoy your column in the Colorado Springs Gazette. — Deadra M., Colorado Springs, Colorado
Dear Heloise: Here are a few helpful hints I thought I’d share:
- If I have food scraps, bones, onion peels or anything that could stink up my wastebasket, I put them in a plastic bag and put it in the freezer until trash collection day.
- I have a bagless vacuum cleaner, so when I empty it in my wastebasket, I wet a paper towel and put it on top of what I have emptied so the dust doesn’t fly around.
- Instead of leaving my mouthwash bottle on the bathroom countertop, I purchased a salad dressing cruet (a small glass bottle) and filled it with my mouthwash and leave that on my counter instead. — Bill F., White Haven, Penn.
