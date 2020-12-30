HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Dear Readers: Tomorrow is New Year’s Day. This federal holiday celebrates the beginning of each new year. After watching college football and finishing up those holiday leftovers, what’s your plan for the year? Set some goals: big goals, small goals, quickie goals, long-term goals ... what’s best for the family, and what’s best for you!
Whatever your goals are, write them down and then go after them! Happy New Year, everybody! — Heloise
ORGANIZATION NATION
Dear Heloise: I keep a diary on my nightstand, and at the end of each day, I write down every single thing I accomplished that day, regardless of how insignificant it may seem. At the week’s end, I realize I’ve done a lot! — Kathy E. in Ohio
Kathy, my mother, the OG Heloise (1919-1977) would agree: No task done is insignificant. And this is a great way to kick off the new year — a resolution to be more productive! Here’s a Heloise virtual hug! — Heloise
EASY CLEAN
THE DRAIN
Dear Heloise: I pack the drain in my kitchen sink with baking soda, add a couple generous pours (about 2 cups) of hot white vinegar over the baking soda, and then cover the drain with a cloth for 30 minutes. Then I rinse with hot water. — Ginny R. in Indiana
Ginny, these two love to work together, and they play nice; all those bubbles and pops! Baking soda is a workhorse in the home. Nontoxic, safe, cheap and readily available, I keep boxes on hand.
I’ve compiled a collection of my favorite baking soda hints, hacks, recipes and helps into a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It’s easy. Visit www.Heloise.com to order, or send a long, stamped (70 cents) envelope along with $5 to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Look for large boxes of baking soda in the laundry aisle for even more savings. — Heloise
SOCK SOLUTION
Dear Heloise: My husband works outside in the freezing weather, and of course keeping his toes warm is a concern.
I buy him knee-high stockings from the lady’s department, and he layers them under his socks. A secret way to keep feet insulated! We don’t tell the guys; they’d razz him for it! — Janie R. in North Dakota
CLEANING VERSUS DISINFECTING
Dear Readers: In this age of COVID, our new normal, let’s look at the difference between cleaning and disinfecting, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.CDC.gov):
- Cleaning with water and detergent removes dirt and germs. The risk of spreading infection is lowered.
- Disinfecting with a household disinfectant kills germs on the surface.
- Disinfecting after cleaning can help lower the risk of spreading germs. — Heloise
CLEAN FAN
Dear Heloise: I slide a dedicated pillowcase over each blade of my ceiling fan and then pull it off. The dust slides into the case and not onto the floor. — Mary T. in Maine
DID YOU KNOW?
Dear Readers: A reversible coat will usually have the tag sewn inside a pocket. — Heloise
HEARING AIDS
AND MASKS
Dear Heloise: Removing a face mask with ear strings can be tricky if you wear hearing aids. To prevent hearing aids from being pulled off, carefully remove the top string first. — Peg S., Salem, Ore.
SHOWER
CURTAIN LINER
Dear Heloise: I wash my plastic shower curtain liner regularly. Warm wash, cold rinse on delicate. I use 1/2 cup vinegar instead of detergent, and I add 1/2 cup baking soda to the load.
After a delicate spin cycle, I put the liner in the dryer with a couple of towels. Dry on low heat for just a few minutes. The towels absorb the moisture and help remove the wrinkles. I hang the liner while still warm, fresh and clean. — Martha R., via email
SEND A GREAT
HINT TO:
Heloise
P.O. Box 795001
San Antonio, TX 78279-5001
Fax: 1-210-HELOISE
Email: Heloise@Heloise.com
MOVING
Dear Heloise: If you’re moving to a new residence, after moving, remember to contact your county election administrator and register in your new precinct. Many jurisdictions will send a new voter registration card. The next election, you will be ready to vote without all the hassles of straightening out your registration or perhaps not being able to vote.
Do not count on the Department of Public Safety to provide the new address on your driver’s license to the election authorities. — Judith S., in Texas
CELLPHONE MISTAKE
Dear Heloise: I do not take my cellphone in a restaurant so as not to be disturbed or disturb others. The guy at the next table did, and I overheard his conversation. When I was finished with my meal I gave him a napkin on which I had written down his name, address, phone number and Social Security number. Please encourage your readers to leave their cellphones in their vehicle. — Richard T., via email.
Richard, in my column I have warned readers repeatedly to never hand out personal info to strangers on the phone. I’ll go a step further and add never give out this sensitive information in a public place where you can be overheard. If you ignore this rule, you might one day find yourself the victim of a scam operation, with months ahead of aggravation as you try to straighten out your life and finances. — Heloise
WINTER IS HERE
Hello Readers: Heloise here! I want to remind you that only a few breeds of dogs enjoy cold weather, such as Huskies and Chows. Most dogs and cats need to be indoors during the winter months. On the bitterest days and nights, make sure your pet is indoors whether or not they like cold weather. Always make certain they have fresh water to drink and a little extra food to help fight the cold. A pet is a family member and must NEVER be left chained up in the backyard, summer or winter. — Heloise
FLOWERS
Dear Heloise: Why do brides carry flowers? — Carmela G., Tucson, Ariz.
Carmela, there are a number of reasons given, such as flowers just look nice or each flower carries a message (daisies for innocence, etc.). However, people didn’t bathe as often centuries ago. Poesies smelled better than people and were often used to help mask body odor. — Heloise
BANANAS
Dear Heloise: My dog really likes bananas. Are they OK for him to eat? — Leigh A. in Oklahoma
Leigh, bananas actually are an OK snack for dogs. Bananas are rich in potassium and high in fiber. A delicious snack for man or dog? A banana bite with a small amount of peanut butter!
A couple of caveats: Only give bananas occasionally; their sugar content can be high, which can lead to tummy trouble; and the banana peel is, of course, not edible. Toss it in the compost. Check with your veterinarian about bananas and other healthy snacks for dogs. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet Pepsi. Pepsi is a spaniel-pointer mix, and her name at the shelter was Hiker. She almost hitchhiked a ride home with another lady, before Tracy, Elise and Joanna C. and their family adopted her!
Pepsi loves her squeaky toys and to play “keep away” with her humans. She even barks at her reflection in the mirror. Goofy girl! Pepsi and family live in Torrington, Wyo.
Visit your shelter to adopt a new friend. — Heloise
GET THINGS MOVING
Dear Heloise: When I put the dogs outside to relieve themselves, sometimes they dawdle around too much. And now the weather is super chilly!
A quick walk down the street (leashed and with bags for waste, of course) usually helps to get things moving. — Brent T. in Pennsylvania
NOW THIS
TAKES THE CAKE!
Dear Heloise: I saw an ingenious way to serve cake at a birthday party. Yes, to small family gatherings in this, the age of COVID, but here goes:
Each person is issued a plastic tumbler glass and turns the glass upside down, then presses the glass into the cake (wine glasses can be issued to adults). The cake will fill up into the glass and render the perfect portion of cake.
It’s not pretty per se, but the guest will eat the cake out of the glass with a fork. It’s easier than trying to balance a slice on a plate, and ice cream can still be put on top! — Gina D. in Kentucky
©2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
