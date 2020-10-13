TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: Here’s a hint to keep your phone contacts organized. When saving a contact, enter their name, address, title and the company they work for.
Saves time by putting all the information you need about a contact in one location. — Heloise
WIRE YOUR OWN MASK
Dear Heloise: I read your advice about how to add a wire to a mask by using a pipe cleaner. I use a twist-tie, the kind that grocery stores provide for tying vegetable bags.
I just cut a tiny hole in the top center of the mask, slip in the twist-tie, and use a few stitches to sew it in and close the hole. — Rhona B., Silver Spring, Md.
PICTURE THIS
Dear Heloise: Since everyone has a camera on their phone, you no longer have to rely on the word of a roofer or plumber when they tell you that you need something replaced.
Ask them to show you a picture. Watch them take a photo, and they can show you right away the problem they say they can solve. — Marcie, via email
PACK AN EXTRA
Dear Heloise: As a new mom, when packing the diaper bag, I’ve learned a few things. My favorite hint is to carry a fresh blouse or T-shirt in the bag for me! Babies can get upset tummies, and that can lead to a big mess. The problem is lessened when I can change clothes while still out and about. — Megan R. in Florida
Megan, congratulations on your new baby! Sounds like you’ve learned from experience. Readers, what special or unique items do you pack in the diaper bag? — Heloise
BUTTERFLY LASHES
Dear Heloise: I use false eyelashes, but only the individual lashes, not the strip lashes, and just on the outer corners of my eyes. That’s plenty, and they open up my eyes nicely. — Tara in California
THE RIGHT WAY
Dear Heloise: I used to feel vulnerable while getting into my car after shopping. I carried my purse on my left shoulder or arm, putting my purchases into the car first on my right side. This left my purse easy for someone to grab.
I now carry my purse on my right, making sure it goes into the car first. I feel safer this way. — Carolyn Covey, San Bernardino, Calif.
JUST A DAB WILL DO
Dear Heloise: Going to the grocery store requires many precautions to keep everyone protected. Opening the plastic bags in the produce section is nearly impossible.
I keep a travel-size bottle of hand sanitizer in my pocket and dab a small amount of it on my fingers. Opening the bags then becomes a cinch, while adding a little extra protection while shopping. — Connie Sharon, San Antonio, Texas
NO SALE
Dear Heloise: I’m a big online shopper, but I’ve learned the hard way to avoid obscure websites, many of which are advertised on social media. If I haven’t heard of the site, I’m not going to shop there. It’s too risky with shipping, sizing, fabric content and supply issues, and the items hardly ever look like the pictures.
I stick to the big retailers with established reputations. — Liz in Oklahoma
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
