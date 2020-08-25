HARD SUGAR
Dear Heloise: When my brown sugar turned into hard lumps, I put it in the microwave and it softened, temporarily.
I decided to put the hardened sugar in plastic resealable bowls with lids, and surprise! It softened right up and was ready to use. — Anna in New York
ONE-POT CHICKEN
Dear Heloise: I’m looking for an easy, all-in-one chicken recipe. Do you have one I can try? — Gayle in Tennessee
Gayle, I have one that is a favorite with my readers. Here it is. You’ll need:
1 teaspoon oil
1 cup chopped onion
1 cup diced potato (1/2-inch cubes)
1 clove garlic, minced
1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley
2 tablespoons chopped celery
1 cup water
1 bay leaf
1/8 teaspoon thyme
Freshly ground black pepper to taste
1 cup canned peas
2 (3-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breasts
Heat the oil in a large, heavy skillet over medium heat, then add onion and potato; cook, stirring until they begin to brown. Add the remaining ingredients as listed, except peas and chicken. Stir and bring to a boil. Place chicken in sauce, reduce heat to simmer. Cover and cook for about 12 minutes. Then add peas and continue to simmer until the liquid is reduced, about 5 minutes or so. To serve, place one chicken breast on each plate and spoon the sauce over the top. Garnish with parsley, if desired.
This easy-to-prepare dish can be found in my Main Dishes pamphlet with other tasty dinners that are a change of pace for mealtime. To get a copy, visit www.Heloise.com or send $3, along with a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Main Dishes and More, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5001. This recipe is for two, so double if necessary. Enjoy! — Heloise
RUM RAISIN COOKIES
Dear Heloise: When a recipe I used called for a cup of raisins, I decided to add a little more flavor to the raisins by soaking them in rum for about 15 minutes. The alcohol was burned off during the baking, but the flavor remained. It added a little “zing” to an otherwise bland cookie. — Frances in Alabama
RUNNY GRAVY
Dear Heloise: Nine times out of 10, my gravy is too thin and runny. I’m a novice at cooking, so how do I make a thicker gravy that doesn’t resemble dirty water? — Roger in Colorado
Roger, heat the thin gravy in a pot on the stove over medium heat. Dissolve a little cornstarch in hot water to make a paste, then add it to the gravy. Keep stirring until the gravy thickens and so it doesn’t stick to the pan. — Heloise
WOODEN SPOON
Dear Heloise: My mother-in-law recently taught me a trick to keep my pasta from boiling over and onto my stove. She said to take a wooden spoon and lay it across the top of the boiling pot while my pasta is cooking. Sure enough, it works! — Tricia in Vermont
©2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.