MORE ON RECOGNIZING SCAMMERS
Dear Heloise: Recently, Rosemary in Michigan wrote in about a scammer who called to collect money from an old credit card debt from 2016, stating that they would put a lien on their home and take them to court. Your information about where to report a scam was very useful, but I’d like to add a little more information to this.
Credit cards are what they call “unsecured” loans. There is no collateral, so they cannot put a lien on your home. They can say they’ll take you to court, but that is not likely to happen, as it’s too expensive. Do not agree to anything over the phone, even if you really do owe money.
In most states, the statute of limitation to “collect” this debt is between three to six years. Some states’ statutes are a bit longer. You would be smart to check with an attorney if you really have this debt, to see if money can still be collected if it has been over three years. Never agree to anything or sign anything without contacting someone in a legal capacity.
If you do have financial issues and are declaring bankruptcy, most states do not allow collection agencies to call the client. If you get a call like this, you shouldn’t talk to them at all; you should refer them to your attorney, and then let your attorney know that they called. And, like with every other scam, if they ask for “gift” cards or prepaid cards, it is definitely a scam! Love your column. — Lorrie M., Spokane, Washington
PROTECTING PURSES
Dear Heloise: I just read the hint from the lady who wraps her purse straps tightly around the handle bar of her buggy, and then ties the baby straps onto that. My, what a lot of work!
My husband gave me a large 3-inch carabiner in a bright color and told me to attach it to my purse strap and one of the small metal bars inside the buggy seat. Anyone who thinks they can just walk by, grab and go will be very surprised when they realize they have to drag the buggy off, too. I have several carabiners that I attach to several purses, so I won’t forget them. One day, I even had an extra one tucked in my purse’s pocket and offered it to a lady who had stopped to chat about stolen purses. Thanks. — Jo White, Princeton, West Virginia
BLOCKING UNWANTED CALLS
Dear Heloise: I have a feature on my phone that allows me to permanently block unwanted phone numbers at the time I receive them. I don’t feel guilty about doing this while I’m speaking to them on the phone, as my number is on the Do Not Call Registry, and these people either didn’t check it or are ignoring it. — David Stark, Rancho Palos Verdes, California
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
©2023 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.