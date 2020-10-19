MORE CLEAN AIR
Today’s Sound Off is about public transportation.
Dear Heloise: After the coronavirus hit and people were staying home, the air quality in many cities got much better.
This was directly linked to fewer cars on the road since more people were at home instead of driving to work, school or shopping. This got me thinking that perhaps it’s time our American cities started to seriously consider cleaner transportation options.
If we want clean, breathable air we need clean energy. We need electric cars and better mass-transit systems. Gas-fueled cars trap us in the past. We need to look more to renewable energy sources to help solve our pollution problems. — George, Austin, Texas
SEND A GREAT HINT TO:
Heloise
P.O. Box 795001
San Antonio, TX 78279-5001
Fax: 1-210-HELOISE
Email: Heloise@Heloise.com
FAST FACTS
New uses for old smartphones:
- Use as a backup phone for storing data.
- Load it with music and use as a car stereo or GPS device.
- Donate to local causes such as battered women’s shelters.
- Another idea is to donate smartphones for troops overseas. There are organizations that sell them and use the money to buy prepaid phone cards for soldiers. — Heloise
HINT TO REMEMBER
Dear Heloise: My husband and I are both senior citizens and sometimes can’t remember everything, even though it’s on a calendar.
My daughter writes on a card, for each day, what appointments we have and any other important information.
We have a stack on our end table and can easily check to see what is going on that day. It has helped us so much. — Marilyn Glessner, Canton, Ohio
JAR LABELS
Dear Heloise: Need to remove jar labels? Instead of soaking the glass jar, fill it with boiling hot water, set it in the sink (for safety reasons) and let it cool for 10 minutes.
The label will peel off easily without a lot of scraping. Then I make a paste of baking soda and water to scrub off any remaining residue. — Janice in Wyoming
MOLD CONTROL
I just read the note from Kathleen in Florida about her mold problem. I live close to the beach in California and also had a mold problem. Not only do I live in an area that frequently has high humidity, my master bedroom and bath have poor circulation. I purchased a dehumidifier (about $100) and am amazed at how much water is pulled out. It was well worth the money. Good luck Kathleen, and thank you Heloise! — Sandy, Dana Point, CA
SEPTIC SENSE
Dear Heloise: A hint for those with septic systems. When rinsing dishes, pots, pans, etc. in the sink, I put a good quality paper towel over the drain. It catches the food particles, no matter how small, and will protect your pipes from getting a buildup, clogging and causing major problems. Those on a city sewer can also use this idea and save themselves major plumbing issues. Just throw away the paper towel. — Andie in Texas
SAVING TIME AND SPACE
Dear Heloise: Every several weeks I clean out my closet, donate items that don’t fit, toss damaged items that can’t be repurposed and reorganize the closet.
I hang pants or skirts together with coordinating tops and jackets. This saves a lot of space in the closet and time in the morning. If everything is already paired together, I can look and feel more put together for the day! — Heidi in North Carolina
©2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.