FAKE CURES
Dear Heloise: Recently the federal government shut down a fake website that was peddling a cure for COVID-19. In fact, there have been several sites claiming to have a cure. These “cures” are not only ineffective, but in some cases may be dangerous. This disease needs more time and study before an effective vaccine is found, but researchers are doing all they can to find the answer to this deadly pandemic. Until a vaccine is found, please practice the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; keep washing your hands and disinfecting the many things you touch daily. Don’t forget door handles and the TV remote, as well as your computer mouse and cellphone. — Frank in California
CLEAN TOYS, HEALTHY KIDS
Dear Heloise: When I visit the doctor with my small children, I always bring along their favorite toys to play with.
Most doctor’s offices have children’s books and toys in their waiting rooms, but you can never be sure they are properly sanitized. This is especially worrisome now that we’ve experienced COVID-19. I also make sure to wipe down their toys with sanitizer after leaving. — Laura in Colorado
Laura, keeping our family safe during this scary time is a No. 1 priority for parents and caretakers.
You’re being very smart to take every precaution to protect your children. Thanks for reminding us all that germs can linger on almost any surface, including toys and magazines that are shared in doctor’s offices and anywhere else people are waiting for services. So, wash those hands and don’t touch your face after visiting anywhere outside your home! It’s better to be overly cautious these days. — Heloise
HOME CLEANER
Dear Heloise: I’m tired of paying for expensive cleaners, most of which never get used up. Do you have a cheaper homemade alternative? — Patty in Florida
Patty, yes. In fact, there is one homemade solution I use all the time that works well on a number of surfaces. It’s my “All-Purpose Cleaner.” To make it, you’ll need to mix 1/2 cup of non-sudsing ammonia, 1/2 cup rubbing alcohol and 1 teaspoon dishwashing liquid with enough water to make 1 gallon of cleaner.
If you want more homemade formulas for cleaning most problem areas in your home (bathroom mildew, stained grout, dirty windows and stinky carpets) for less than you’d pay for commercial cleaners, order my six-page pamphlet “Heloise’s Homemade Cleaning Solutions” by visiting www.Heloise.com, or send $5 along with a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Cleaners, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX. 78279-5001. — Heloise
COVID-19 AND PETS
Dear Heloise: With everything I’ve heard about the coronavirus, can my dog get it? — Jackie in Illinois
Jackie, here is what the experts know now. While there have been some dogs affected by coronaviruses, this coronavirus (also called COVID-19) is not thought to be a threat to dogs or cats. This is according to the American Kennel Club (www.akc.org).
Domestic pets do not play a role in spreading the virus, nor is it a risk to their health. You can pet your dog, walk your dog and play with your dog without worry of contracting the virus from the animal.
COVID-19 is a respiratory virus that is spread primarily when infected people cough and sneeze submicroscopic droplets onto smooth surfaces or onto other people.
No special precautions need to be taken with the dog; just practice normal hygiene.
Check with your veterinarian for more information. — Heloise
P.S.: It is not necessary for your dog to wear a mask over his nose and mouth, although it does make quite a picture to post!
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet Jay II, Roger and Nancy’s 13-year-old black and white cat who is curious about everything. When they started camping in their RV, they didn’t hesitate to bring him along.
To see Jay II and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny and furry friend? Email a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
