Hints From Heloise

HOW TO PROPERLY SUBMIT A RESUME
Today’s Sound Off is about writing and submitting a resume:
Dear Heloise: For the past 12 years, I’ve worked in human resources for a Fortune 500 company. We receive resumes every day from college graduates who seem to think a resume is unnecessary or old-fashioned, or that they don’t need one because their sparkling wit and charm will see them through.
A resume is our first impression of an applicant, and I can’t stress enough how much a good resume makes a person stand out from the crowd. It often makes the difference between getting an interview or getting passed over. I thought I’d pass along some important hints on resume writing:
1. Select good paper in a white, off-white or pale gray color. No white-out or crossed-out words, and no fingerprints. Your resume should be very clean. Try to condense your resume to one or two pages, but never anything more than two pages.
2. You can add a very brief summary/objective at the top. Never put this at the bottom of your resume.
3. Tailor your resume to the job you want.
4. List your education and any volunteer work you’ve done.
5. List any other languages you speak.
6. List any awards you received at former jobs and any projects you spearheaded.
7. Don’t forget to list your contact information. You might be surprised how many people forget to let us know how to get in touch with them.
8. Have your resume printed at a print shop. Please, no handwritten resumes and no misspelling. I can assure you, handwritten resumes, poor spelling, careless grammar and sloppy formats are dumped right into the wastebasket.
9. There are templates online to help you organize your thoughts and show you what your resume should look like. Just type in “how to write a resume” in the search bar.
10. Remember, a good resume is the first step to getting the position you want. Don’t be shy. Instead, brag a little. But be honest, because we do check everyone’s background.
Good luck with your job search. — Deanna R., San Francisco
SEND A GREAT HINT TO:
Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001
Fax: 1-210-HELOISE
Email: Heloise@Heloise.com
KEEP CLOTHES FRESH
Tired of the mothball smell on your clothing? Here are some ways to store your wool clothing without the odor of mothballs.
— Use cedar blocks in a closet where you plan to store your wool items, but do not lay the cedar on your clothing. It can stain a garment.
— Use cloth garment bags to store clothing or blankets.
— Store blankets, scarves and other wool items in giant, plastic tubs, and make sure the lid is on securely.
COUPON EXPIRATION DATES
Dear Heloise: I used to have a problem with finding the expiration dates on coupons. Finally, I decided to mark the date with a pink or yellow marker. This saves me the embarrassment at the check-out line when I realize I have an expired coupon.
Then, I stack my coupons by month, paperclip them all together and place them in a small zippered bag within my purse. — Karen B., Odessa, Texas
FEB. 11 PET PAL
Dear Heloise: This is Sophie, our 1-year-old rescue dog. She loves to play with her toy monkey! She has brought so much joy to our family! — Carrie, via email
Readers, to see Sophie and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
©2023 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.