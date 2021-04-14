CHICKEN IDEA
Dear Heloise: The special roasting pans for chicken that hold the chicken upright are a bit expensive.
Instead, I use a simple fluted cake pan. I use a cooking spray inside the pan then set the chicken upright in the pan with the open center piece inside the chicken to hold it up. The juices collect in the ring and the chicken roasts evenly and is very tender — Rosemary W., Grimes, Iowa
QUICK APPETIZER
Dear Heloise: So many times I find I need a quick appetizer when company drops by. I always have cream cheese on hand, and what I do is crush some nuts very fine and press the cream cheese into these chopped nuts. Then I take a flavored oil and lightly drizzle some over the cream cheese/nut combination. Serve with crackers. — Gloria Y., Hooper, Utah
CAKE FOR KIDS
Dear Heloise: My grandbabies love it when I have a cake waiting for them when they come for a visit. I think their favorite one was a strawberry gelatin cake, but I have lost the recipe. — Joan C., Mesa, Ariz.
Joan, of course I will. And here it is:
Strawberry Gelatin Cake
1 box white cake mix
1 box strawberry gelatin
1/2 cup oil
1/2 cup water
1 box frozen strawberries
4 eggs
Mix the cake mix and the gelatin together well. Add oil, water and eggs and heat until smooth. Add half of the strawberries and juice (keep the rest for icing).
Bake at 350 degrees for about 1 hour or so.
Icing
1 box powdered sugar
1 stick butter/margarine
1/2 box of strawberries (from above)
Mix well and spread on cooled cake.
Are you looking for a recipe your friends and family will all enjoy every time they come to visit? Then you'll need my pamphlet "Heloise's Cake Recipes." Just go to www.Heloise.com, or send $3, along with a stamped (75 cents), self-addressed envelope to: Cake, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. — Heloise
©2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
