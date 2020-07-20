NO OVERBOOKING!
Today’s Sound Off is about overbooking:
Dear Heloise: What is it with doctor’s offices overbooking people? I had a doctor’s appointment at 9 o’clock this morning. While sitting in the waiting room a woman came in and she also had a 9 o’clock appointment with my doctor.
Three minutes later a third woman came in and said she also had a 9 o’clock appointment. While I was waiting the office began to fill up with patients until it looked more like a convention center than a doctor’s office.
When I finally got to see my doctor, he spent all of seven minutes with me and left. They wanted to schedule another appointment, but I refused. I’ll see a doctor who isn’t double and triple booking patients.
Is it greed or poor planning? Frankly, I resent it! — Renee in Indiana
FAST FACTS
Dear Readers: Here are other uses for corks:
- Glue together to make a message board;
- To hold thumbtacks;
- To replace lost shampoo or other bottlecaps;
- To safely secure loose hooks in a tackle box.
GOOD NEIGHBORS
Dear Readers: There might be a senior in your neighborhood who lives alone, who is too proud to ask for help and may be isolated and lonely. You can be a good neighbor by offering to take them anywhere they’d like to go that day or ask if you can clean out their refrigerator, do their laundry, cut their lawn or make them a meal.
These acts of giving are good for both of you. Not only are you making someone’s day, but you can feel good knowing that you’re helping someone in need. — Heloise
LIP BALM
Dear Heloise: After showering daily, I rubbed my lip balm on my corn and dry heels on my feet before putting on my socks and shoes. After two weeks, my corn peeled off and my feet and heels were much smoother. — Adeline, Youngstown, Ohio
CALENDAR GIRL
Dear Heloise: Every December I buy a pretty calendar for the coming year. Then I sit down and write in all birthdays, anniversaries, etc., so I don’t forget to send a card or make a phone call to that friend or family member. — Molly Mae in Pennsylvania
TREATS
Dear Heloise: During times of sheltering, I treat myself by ordering something (not necessarily expensive) online.
It gives me something to look forward to. — Martha K., Abilene, Texas
Martha, I do the same thing. We all need a lift now and then, and this is a fun way to get one. — Heloise
JUST A REMINDER
Dear Heloise: During these dog days of summer it’s important to remind your readers that their pets should be indoors during the hottest part of the day (between noon and 5 p.m.), and they need a large bowl of cool, clean water both indoors and outside.
Remember, it’s never OK to mistreat a pet. They are members of your family, too. — Bob in New Mexico
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet Noodle and Pox, baby hens. Noodle is a black star, and Pox is an Olive Egger. Elizabeth H. in Pittsburgh added them to her family during the quarantine.
Noodle is more demure, but Pox is a wild woman, Liz says!
To see Noodle and Pox (Chicken Noodle and Chicken Pox — haha!) visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
Do you have a furry, fluffy, feathery and funny friend you’d like to share? Email a picture and description to: Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
COLORFUL FUN
Dear Readers: Are the kids bored and looking for a project?
Here’s a fun, colorful and easy way to recycle old wax crayons. You’ll need a dedicated muffin tin or silicone mold, your old and broken crayons and a knife.
Remove the paper from the crayons. Carefully cut into small pieces (supervise children or cut them yourself).
The oven should be preheated to 250 F. Kiddos can then do this part: Fill each muffin cup with the crayon pieces. Do all one color, layers of colors or a wild mix of all colors!
Bake for about 15 minutes — don’t leave the oven area; there’s a slim chance the crayons could smoke a bit ... watch closely. Allow the crayons to cool and firm up. They will be ready for drawing! — Heloise
TIP TIP
Dear Heloise: When the service at a restaurant is lacking, it is unacceptable and understandably frustrating. Sometimes, for workers in the service industry, things happen that are out of their control.
Take your concerns to a member of management. But one thing you should not do is leave a tip of, say, a dollar, or just a few coins. That is more hurtful than no tip at all. — April in Texas
