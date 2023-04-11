TIMESHARE HOLDS LITTLE
TO NO VALUE
Dear Heloise: We are 72 years old, and I thought we were a little intelligent. This was not so, as we accepted a trip to San Diego through the Marriott Vacation Club and believed the presenter. But we did not read the fine print well enough. We signed up, and now there is little to no value in this program. I am writing this in hopes that other people (of any age) do not get flimflammed as we did. Stay safe, Heloise, and win the lottery. — Gary Morris, San Antonio
CHIPPED MUG WARNING
Dear Heloise: I saw your hint in this morning’s San Antonio Express-News about uses for a chipped mug. Please do not use any chipped mugs for scooping dog or cat food out of any packaging! A tiny piece of the mug could further chip off, fall into the pet food and could seriously hurt your beloved pet when they eat their food.
Thank you for your service to our communities. — Patricia Deforge Dubovy, Adkins, Texas
CREDIT CARD PUSHERS
Dear Heloise: I just want to expand on J.J.’s experience regarding sales associates pushing credit cards for retail establishments. I worked for a national retail organization who required us to try to convince people to open a credit card. It was extremely uncomfortable for me and the other associates, and it is not isolated. Most retail establishments try to do this. Our performance reviews included “how many credit cards we successfully opened.”
As a consumer, I also always politely decline, but I understand they are only doing what they have been told to do. Maybe the tire store gave bonuses for opening a credit card, which is why there was high pressure to push the card. I had no financial gain to get someone to open a credit card other than the annual raise in hourly wage.
There are always two sides to most stories, but in my opinion, a simple question such as “Would you like to apply for a credit card here?” should be sufficient and would not punish the sales associate if declined. The fault is not with the sales associate. It is the retail conglomerate, who understands that many people spend more with a credit card, and that ultimately means higher sales for them.
I read your column in the Gazette in Colorado Springs, Colorado. — Trish Beyer, Colorado Springs, Colorado
SALAD DRESSING
Dear Heloise: Instead of taking your own salad dressing to a restaurant, just order the dressing on the side. Then you can use as much or as little of it as you want. Some people like to stick their fork in the dressing, then pick up a bite of salad.
I read your column in the Houston Chronicle. — Patricia Roberts, Bellaire, Texas
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
©2023 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
