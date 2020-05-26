BEAT THE BOREDOM
Today’s Sound On is about beating the boredom of social distancing:
Dear Heloise: Everyone seems to be going a little stir-crazy with being indoors so much, but believe it or not, there is so much we can do while we are social distancing:
- Start by cleaning out those closets and drawers. You’ll find things you thought you’d lost or forgot you had. Just think how much nicer your home will be once that job is done;
- Write a letter to someone far away. We’ve lost the art of letter writing, so sit down and write as though that person was there in the room with you. Let someone know you miss them;
- If the weather permits, work in your yard. Plant, weed or start to redesign your yard. You’ll get fresh air and exercise;
- Catch up on your reading. So many people have books they want to read but can’t find the time. Well, now you have time. You’ll find it very relaxing;
- Most of all, try to stay positive and stay busy. — Rhonda in Minnesota
Rhonda, very good and inspiring advice. We all need a little encouragement now and then, especially during these stressful times. — Heloise
FAST FACTS
New uses for ice cream cones; fill with:
Chicken or tuna salad for a fun and tasty crunch;
Yogurt and top with fruit;
Your favorite instant pudding;
Trail mix for a snack on the go;
CLEANING COUNTERTOPS
Dear Heloise: Here is a hint for cleaning countertops. Wet a dish towel or dish cloth. Wring out well and put in the microwave for one minute. Use a sturdy rubber glove and take the hot cloth and wipe the counter. Repeat and wipe other kitchen areas like the door of the microwave.
You can add a little hydrogen peroxide to your cloth. I feel this really sanitizes quickly. — Polly Kay, Mission Viejo, Calif.
HARD WATER RESIDUE
Dear Heloise: Love your column and the hints you write about. In fact, your advice on vinegar has saved me from an embarrassing problem. All my drinking glasses had a hard water film on them. I really hated to serve anyone a drink in a cloudy glass. I tried your hint of pouring hot vinegar into the glass, letting it sit for about 10 to 15 minutes and then washing it in hot soapy water. The cloudy look was gone. — Kate in Texas
MEDICAL NOTES
Dear Heloise: Before I go to my doctor’s appointment, I always sit down the night before and write down all the questions I need to ask about my medications, outcomes of tests, etc. In addition, I keep a purse-size notebook with me of medications I take and their purposes, and any instructions the doctor has given. Having this handy prevents confusion over medications and medical instructions. — Paula in Florida
VIRUS?
Dear Heloise: Simple question: What is a virus? How can it make us sick? — Janet in Ohio
Janet, with COVID-19 (a coronavirus) spreading around the world, viruses have been in the news a lot this year, so yours is a good question. But the common cold and influenza, among many other illnesses, are also caused by viruses. A virus is a contagious (infectious) agent, sometimes called a pathogen. It is smaller than microscopic, and it can spread rapidly.
A virus only reproduces inside the living cells of its host: a plant, animal or person. However, a virus can survive a long time off a host. That’s why it’s important to wipe down surfaces and to wash your hands often. This can lessen the chance of advancing a virus around your home.
Viruses can spread through sneezing, coughing and exposure to infected blood, among other ways. Let’s say an infected person sneezes on you, and you breathe in the virus. The virus can attach to your healthy cells in your lungs, reproduce and make you sick.
So, listen to the experts: Keep yourself and your home clean, and stay home if you are sick. — Heloise
TECH TUEDAY
Dear Heloise: How can I save my frequently visited sites on my computer? — Harris in Kentucky
Harris, it depends on the web browser you use. For Google Chrome and Firefox, you can save them to your “Bookmarks.” And for Windows Explorer you can save them to your “Favorites” tab. Here you can store often-visited websites so you don’t have to keep searching for them through a web browser. — Heloise
LESSEN THE LIKES
Dear Heloise: I finally have to speak out about the excessive use of the word “like.” This word has taken on a non-productive use: “Well, it was, like, so weird, like, you know?”
I tried to ignore it until I had a young co-worker who used the word excessively. I explained how that sounds in a professional setting. She was grateful because she didn’t realize her excessive use and misuse of the word and how that came across to others.
Folks, keep it simple. Excessively using the word “like” when and where it is not intended lessens the importance of what you are saying. — Beverly, Spokane, Wash.
NEWSPAPER SLEEVE
Dear Heloise: I slip a newspaper sleeve over my hand when dispensing gasoline into my tank. It acts as a “glove,” and then I can dispose of it. — Mike in California
MAIDEN NAME
Dear Heloise: I use or make reference to my maiden name on my social media accounts. This makes it easier for high school and college friends to find me.
I can’t tell you how many former female friends I don’t recognize, and if a maiden name isn’t there, I will never remember them! — Joyce in Pennsylvania
WEBSITE
Readers: Check out my website for more hints and helps, vintage articles, pamphlet ordering, our popular Pet Pal feature and so much more. See you there! www.Heloise.com. — Heloise
