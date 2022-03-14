Hints From Heloise

CUSTOMER SERVICE FRUSTRATIONS---
Today’s Sound Off is about businesses that make contacting them VERY difficult:
Dear Heloise: If companies want our business, they should stop making it hard to contact them. I refer to a few irritations such as using letters instead of numbers for their phone number.
There is also no customer service department to handle calls when people have questions. Or the company has some tangled mess you have to navigate through to reach someone, and even that is usually just an email. You’re lucky if anyone bothers to contact you.
I got a flier in the mail yesterday about a huge store-wide sale going on. It was a colorful, glossy ad (which is expensive) with no phone number and the location in small print in a corner on the back! About a month ago I also got a flier from a local restaurant asking people to call ahead for takeout ... but NO phone number anywhere on the flier.
So many companies now have customers ordering items online that it might be an asset to commit people, time and action to let the public contact you in an easy manner.
If companies want our business and repeat customers, make it easier to contact you. — Lynette T., Greensboro, North Carolina
SEND A GREAT HINT TO:Heloise, P.O. Box 795001
San Antonio, TX 78279-5001
Fax: 1-210-HELOISE
Email: Heloise@Heloise.com
FAST FACTSGot five to 10 minutes before you leave for work? Do this:
— Make your bed.
— Put away shoes, dirty clothes and makeup.
— Place all dirty dishes in the dishwasher.
— Fluff pillows on the sofa and chairs.
— Put away clutter on your bathroom counter.
REMEMBER THE TIMEDear Heloise: People have a habit of forgetting the date and place of a photograph, so I went through a box of family/vacation/friends pictures, and on the pictures I wrote the place, date, people and maybe a little info of the event. Yes, I remember, but my kids don’t. And I have to admit even I forgot some of the information about the photos. In that case, I’d simply write, for example, “Aunt Jane, spring 1968,” or “Baby Joe, St. Mary’s Hospital, 1988.” It wasn’t work for me, but rather a way of remembering the past and the wonderful things that happened in my life. Still, I didn’t do this for me but rather for my children. — Mary Ann K., Macon, Georgia
DECLUTTERDear Heloise: I decided to finally declutter my closet after a number of years of buying items that I was going to wear “when I lost weight” or because it was on sale or was the fad of the moment etc. I have a big walk-in closet, and I’m ashamed to say it was packed! I separated out the items I always seem to wear and the ones I haven’t worn in years, and one last pile for the occasionally worn for special events. If I hadn’t worn it in over a year or two, it went into a box for the local battered women’s shelter. They need clothing that can be worn for job interviews.
The clothing I always seem to wear was actually a small pile. I cleaned the shelves, washed the floor, sorted through my shoes and got rid of most of them. We Americans buy too much stuff we really don’t need or use. — Gloria S., Lincoln, Nebraska
MARCH 12 PET PALDear Heloise: This is our little Loretta, a 3-year-old mini dachshund-Jack Russell mix rescue. Her “superpower” is to tell me when my blood sugar is too low. (I have insulin-dependent diabetes.) She loves little kids! She is smart and funny, and the best cuddler ever!
She’s trying out her auntie’s special water treadmill made for dogs and rocking her shark fin life jacket. — Susan Finck
Dear Readers: To see Loretta and our other Pet Pals, go to www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
©2022 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.