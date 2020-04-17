OH THOSE GRANDKIDS
Dear Heloise: Our seven grandchildren all live far away, so we often send a gift or gift card. However, we seldom, if ever, receive a thank you. If we suggest or ask for one, is it really sent from the heart? Any suggestions? — Maggie in California
Maggie, your grandchildren may only need a card or a phone call from you, but not necessarily a gift. Staying in touch, especially now, is all that matters. — Heloise
PET THE DOG
Dear Heloise: Having owned dogs for many years, I have some suggestions for dog lovers. If a dog is unfamiliar with you, don’t pet its head.
That might be considered an aggressive act. Instead, slowly extend your hand to them, palm up. Belly rubs are OK only if the belly is offered by the dog. If a dog is friendly, pet in the direction that the hair grows in long strokes. Also, if you have children, teach them to be gentle with dogs. — Trudy in North Dakota
CARPET DEODORIZER
Dear Heloise: My carpet smells musty. My sister read in your column that you recommended using baking soda, sprinkled on the carpet, to remove odors. She said to wait 30 to 40 minutes and then vacuum the baking soda off the carpet. It worked like a charm! — Lena in New Hampshire
Lena, yes, baking soda is great for freshening carpets. It is also nontoxic, inexpensive and won’t scratch most surfaces, so it’s ideal for cleaning and freshening. — Heloise
MARSHMALLOW YUMMIES
Dear Heloise: My four children and I were roasting marshmallows in the backyard when I got an idea. I made a small cut in the marshmallow and pushed a couple of chocolate chips inside. After roasting the marshmallows, there was a very tasty treat inside. Everyone loved it, and now when we’re gathered around a campfire, that’s how we roast our marshmallows. — Stacy in California
SAVE THOSE RECEIPTS
Dear Heloise: I’ve noticed that receipts I need to save fade over time. So now I make a copy of any important receipts and save them in case the original is unreadable. — Robert in Michigan
HELPING DUNCAN
Dear Heloise: Here’s the story of my dog, Duncan. At San Antonio’s Animal Care Services, I came across a little white dog with black ears and took him outside to play. I noticed right away that he had an injury to his hind leg. Feeling like I could help this little dude, I decided to adopt him.
He was loaded with fleas, which is a pretty easy fix nowadays. ACS let me bathe him there, and the water coming off him was red and brown with flea dirt, scabs and blood! He felt better after his bath and was ready to be neutered.
ACS called me the next day to say that he had tested positive for heartworms.
The great news was, he was young enough that the heartworms hadn’t established themselves too well, so treatment and a cure were possible.
And that gimpy leg? With time, good nutrition, rest, lots of love and my veterinarian’s trained eye, the leg is almost as good as new.
My message is: Don’t look past the sickly, injured dogs. They can repay your love many times over. I’m so happy to have my Duncan, named after Spurs legend Tim Duncan. — Sharon in San Antonio, Texas
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet Annie, an 11-year-old, blue-eyed white cat, belonging to Maria C. in Nebraska. Maria found that Annie does best on freeze-dried raw meat or fish, which comes in pellets.
To see Annie and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny, furry, four-legged friend? Send a picture and description to: Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
TELL YOUR FRIEND
TO STICK IT
Dear Heloise: I have a friend who actually teaches her dog to stick his head out the car window as she drives along at speeds of up to 65 mph. Would you write a hint for your readers why it is unsafe to have your dog’s head sticking out of an open car window at any speed? Thanks! — Ruth F., Windcrest, Texas
Ruth, happy to, and thanks for your readership. Readers, there are several reasons why this is a terrible idea. The dog could fall out of the vehicle or be struck by rocks and other road waste, which can cause an eye injury. The dog also could be struck by road signage or branches, and the wind whipping in their delicate and sensitive ears can cause harm.
The dog should be secured in the back seat with no access to an open window. — Heloise
WHEN TO SPAY
AND NEUTER
Dear Readers: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recommends the following schedule for spaying/neutering your pet:
For canines: The usual age for spaying and neutering is 6 to 9 months, but puppies can be neutered as early as 8 weeks as long as they are healthy.
For felines: It’s safe to spay or neuter kittens as young as 8 weeks, and is preferable before 5 months. Check with your veterinarian for his or her advice as well. — Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
