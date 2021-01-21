Hillside couple celebrates 65th anniversary

Ronald and Veronica (Oleyar) Carlson of Hillside are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary today, Jan. 21, 2021.
The couple was married on Jan. 21, 1956, in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville.
They have three children, Kathy Smith (Jim) of Pittsburgh, Elaine Carlson (Chuck) of Chicago, Illinois, and Eric Carlson (Marianne) of Canal Winchester, Ohio; six grandchildren, Emily Sundy, Hillary Bennetts, Sydney Doe, Olivia Doe, Annamarie Carlson and Rebecca Carlson, and two great-grandchildren, Enzo Sundy and Mason Bennetts.
The couple’s family looks forward to celebrating this milestone with them when it is safe to gather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.