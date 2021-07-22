'Here and Beyond' exhibition coming to SAMA Ligonier Valley

The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley will host an exceptional and illusory exhibition, “Here and Beyond” with artists Alexis Dillon and John “Jack” Mayer.
The mixture of fantastical sculptures and complementary otherworldly photographs will be on view from Aug. 13 through Oct. 30 during regular museum hours of operation.
Kristin Miller, SAMA Ligonier Valley coordinator, said, “Mayer is a gifted artist who has worked with a variety of media over the past several decades including woodworking, photography, and jewelry. In the past 25 years, Jack has focused his work primarily as a sculptor using masonry over metal armature. His work both small and extremely large, has been featured in many juried shows throughout the region and has taken countless awards. Jack’s work can be viewed in fine galleries all over southwestern Pennsylvania. Jack also completes incredible commissions which can be seen on his website or by visiting his gallery in New Alexandria.
“Dillon has been photographing the world for more than 30 years, specializing in infrared imagery. She has long been fascinated by the invisible and infrared film with its dense filtration as it is the perfect tool for the job. Infrared radiation is inherent in all living matter which provides the basis of her work. It articulates the ethereal and timeless character of the medium and message of her photos.”
Alexis is a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in visual arts and photography instruction. She is a member of the Associated Artists of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Society of Artists, and the Silver Eye Center for Photography. Alexis taught art and photography in a public high school for 30 years. She is now concentrating on her work.
To celebrate the opening, a wine and hors d’ oeuvres reception will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Cost to attend is $5 per person. Reservations can be made at https://www.sama-art.org/event-list or by contacting the museum at 724-238-6015 or ligonier@sama-art.org. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet and chat with these artists while they reveal their work and share tales of their experiences.
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, located at One Boucher Lane and Route 711 south of Ligonier, is open to the public free of charge from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. All CDC health and COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be in place. Donations allow SAMA to continue providing free and low-cost educational services, cultural event programming, and regional artistic exhibitions.
Let’s Play With Clay Aug. 14, 21
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley will host a special children’s clay workshop to correspond with “Here and Beyond.” Exhibiting artist and teacher Alexis Dillon will be the instructor for this two-day workshop, scheduled to kick off 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 14. “Let’s Play With Clay” will run again from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 21 for the children to complete their projects. Ages for this class are 6 through 12 years.
Cost to attend both sessions is $25 per person, which includes all materials and snacks. To reserve a spot, call SAMA at 724-238-6015, email ligonier@sama-art.org or go to www.sama-art.org.
