Happy Birthday!

Born July 6, 2018, Claire Ann Bosco is 4 years old today.
Her parents are Eric and Lisa Bosco of Derry Township.
Claire Ann’s brother, Connor, is 7.
Maternal grandparents are Bill and Martha Ebert of New Alexandria.
Paternal grandparents Dave and Beth Bosco reside in Derry Township.
Claire will celebrate with family at her house, according to her uncle Kevin Bosco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.