Happy birthday!

Aidan Joseph McCandless is 16 years old today.
A son of Darren McCandless of Murrysville and Gen Sizemore of Delmont, Aidan was born April 12, 2006.
He has a brother, Lucas, who celebrated his 13th birthday last week.
Aidan is the grandson of Marie McCandless of Derry and the late Jerry McCandless, and Catherine Agostinone of Derry Township and the late Armand “Gus” Agostinone.
