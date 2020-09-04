Happy Birthday!

Abigail Smeltzer is celebrating her first birthday today, Sept. 4.
She was born Sept. 4, 2019, the daughter of Andrew and Katie Smeltzer of Greensburg.
She is the couple’s only child.
She is the granddaughter of Vince and Kathy Brinker and David and Joan Smeltzer, all of Latrobe.
Abigail plans to celebrate her birthday with a “Pretty in Pink” party theme.
