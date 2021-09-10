Happy birthday!

Alexander “Xander” McCandless will be 10 years old Saturday.
Son of Sean and Laura McCandless of Salt Lake City, Utah, Xander was born Sept. 11, 2011.
He has a big brother, Ian, who is 13 ½ years old.
The boys are the grandsons of Marie McCandless of Derry and the late Jerry McCandless, and Linda Mann of Mesa, Arizona, and the late Thomas Mann.
