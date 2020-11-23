Happy Birthday!

Connor Eric Bosco is celebrating his sixth birthday today, Nov. 23.
He was born Nov. 23, 2014, and is the son of Eric and Lisa Bosco of Derry Township. He has a 2-year-old sister, Claire.
His material grandparents are Bill and Martha Ebert of New Alexandria and his paternal grandparents are Dave and Beth Bosco of Derry Township
He plans on celebrating his birthday with family at home, according to his uncle, Kevin Bosco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.