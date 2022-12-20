Happy Birthday!

Anthony James DeLuca is 16 years old today.
He was born Dec. 20, 2006, the son of Maura and Brian DeLuca of Cranston, Rhode Island.
Anthony has a brother, Zachary, who is 18, and sister, Sophia, who is 13 ½.
He is the grandson of Marie McCandless of Derry and the late Jerry McCandless, and Dennis and the late Anna DeLuca of Wakefield, Rhode Island.
