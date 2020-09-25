The Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center, 411-413 Third Ave., Johnstown, is excited to bring back the 3rd annual Oh, So Artsy Halloween Party from 3 to 10 p.m. Oct. 24 on the First National Bank Pop Plaza. This one-day event will feature a variety of tricks and treats for the entire family.
“Events like the Oh So Artsy Halloween Party are particularly important during this time,” said director of Advancement and Operations Melody Tisinger. “Members of the community are looking for fun, safe ways to connect and to be entertained.”
From 3 to 5 p.m., lil’ monsters are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes and participate in Halloween-themed activities including spooky arts and crafts, pumpkin painting, safe trick-or-treating and more. In addition, youngsters ages 6 to 12 can participate in the Oh So Artsy Costume Contest. A special prize will be awarded to the most creative costume.
On the lawn, Artist Michael Allison will be caving a custom Jack-o-Lantern from 3 to 5 p.m. This handcrafted Jack-o-Lantern will be auctioned off at the end of the night. Also, enjoy live music beginning at 6:15 p.m. by Johnstown’s own Shades of June.
Starting at 5 p.m., our Grownup Ghouls can get in the spirit for a night of devilish fun on the Pop Plaza and Jackie’s Garden Works: Rooftop Garden. From 5 to 7 p.m., guests will be able to purchase original artwork from local artists during the Back from the Dead Silent Art Auction.
Auction items are inspired by George A. Romero’s 1968 cult classic “The Night of the Living Dead.” Art lovers will have the ability to place bids in-person or online.
A virtual gallery of auction items can be found on our Website (www.bottleworks.org). For virtual participants, bids can be placed via Facebook messenger until 7 p.m. Winners will be announced at 7:30 p.m.
For $10, guests can enjoy an exclusive VIP Party in Jackie’s Garden: Rooftop Garden. Rooftop Party attendees will have access to a full cash bar, groove to cool tunes and more. Tickets are limited.
To purchase a ticket, call 814-535-2020.
After the auction, stick around for the night’s feature film “Night of the Living Dead” on the Pop Plaza Lawn. Bring a chair or blanket. Chairs will not be provided.
The safety of our guests, volunteers, and staff is important. Please bring a mask and practice physical distancing when possible. There is no admission fee for the day’s events (aside from the VIP party), but donations are welcome. All proceeds will support programs at the Bottle Works.
