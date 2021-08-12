Greensburg Garden Center Butterfly Release Saturday open to public

Greensburg Garden Center is still accepting reservations for its Saturday, Aug. 14, Butterfly Release times of 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. in Lefevre Butterfly Garden at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road.
The public is invited to join the Greensburg Garden Center members for this educational and popular annual Butterfly Release.
Reserve your butterfly by calling the Garden Center office (724-837-0245). Butterflies are free and available for release with $10 refundable holding fee. Refreshments will be available as well as items from the Garden Center Butterfly Boutique.
The organizers invite the public to “come join us for your chance to release these magnificent monarch butterflies as they begin their yearly migration to Mexico.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.