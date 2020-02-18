Greensburg Civic Theatre to present Neil Simon’s 'Sunshine Boys' Feb. 20-22

Greensburg Civic Theatre will present Neil Simon’s “chestnut comedy” “The Sunshine Boys” Feb. 20-22 in a story that reunites top-billed vaudevillians after 43 years.
Al Lewis (David Seremet of Latrobe) and Willie Clark (Dennis “Chip” Kerr of Greensburg) were known as the Sunshine Boys. Despite their celebrated reputation, the two old men have not spoken in years.
Theatrical agent Ben Silverman (Scott Walton of Blairsville) attempts to reunite his elderly uncle with his longtime stage partner for a CBS-TV “History of Comedy” retrospective reunion.
Following a heart attack and struggling with memory loss, Willie moves into an actors’ retirement home in New Jersey and is recovering under the care of a nurse played by Johnna A. Pro of Charleroi. Al, concerned about Willie’s well-being, makes a visit. Besides remastering their sketch, the two men have numerous issues to work out before they are ready to return to the public eye. One of the gags in “The Sunshine Boys” involved Al’s having been constantly poked in the chest by his partner. Al cries, “I had a black and blue hole in my chest. He gave me the finger for 43 years!”
Director Barb Rolla of Greensburg said, “The re-enactment and portrayal of these characters by Chip Kerr and David Seremet is so real and believable. Watching this is sure to make you laugh out loud.”
The cast is rounded out with Caileigh Halbrook of Uniontown (TV Nurse), Josh Kinneer of Donegal (TV Producer/Announcer) and Chase Stuart of Johnstown (Assistant Producer/Man in Sketch).
Marcus Greenberg of Unity Township is stage manager.
Now in its 68th season, Greensburg Civic Theatre’s “The Sunshine Boys” runs 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 20 and 21, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, Salem Township.
Preview Thursday tickets in advance are $13 for all adults, $11 for any student; at the door $15 for all adults and $13 for any student.
Friday and Saturday tickets in advance are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and $11 for students, or at the door $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $13 for students.
Order tickets online at www.ggccevents.org or charge by phone at 724-836-8000.
