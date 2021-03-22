The Greensburg Civic Theatre’s Greasepaint Players will hold performances of “Miss Nelson is Missing” by Jeffrey Hatcher with three livestream and in-person performances March 26-27 at Greensburg Garden & Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg.
Shows are slated for 7:30 pm Friday and 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday. A limited number of socially-distanced seats will be sold for the three performances; audiences and actors shall wear masks at performance and at all times indoors. There will be no intermission or refreshment sales prior to or during the show.
Miss Nelson is Missing” is presented and streamed by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing/Playscripts. Limited in-person tickets are available at www.GGCCevents.org Tickets in advance (plus fees) for $10 for all ages and $12 at the door (without fees). The livestream is $12.90 per household device at http://www.gctheatre.org/tickets.html
Mike Crosby of Greensburg is the show director and Rachel Painter of Greensburg is stage manager. The cast includes Rebecca Gruss of Greensburg as Miss Nelson, Scott Meszar of Irwin as Principal Humleker, Dan Shaffer of Jeannette as Detective McSmogg, Ben Ament of Latrobe as George, Tika Gill of Trafford as Mouse, Tyler Shaffer of Jeannette as Raymond, Gia Petrazio of Latrobe as Phoebe, Sofia Serge of Greensburg as Kimberly, Callie Shirey of Greensburg as Elvis and Ryann Shirey of Greensburg as Lavita.
