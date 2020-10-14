Greensburg Civic Theatre will present its 69th season opener, John Cariani’s “Almost, Maine,” from Thursday, Oct. 15, through Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Greensburg Garden & Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg.
Under state coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines, an audience of 50 people per show is permitted to attend this week’s performances, theatre officials said in a news release. The show will also be livestreamed for home viewing.
Performances are slated for 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 15-16, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. All attendees and theatre volunteers will wear masks inside the building throughout the performance, while actors will remove masks when appearing on stage and the first two rows of seating will not be utilized. Safety protocols including social distancing will be in place, with hand sanitizer available in the lobby.
Cariani’s play, under the direction of Jessica Zack of Uniontown, is unique in that it’s a series of nine vignettes about love.
The cast of five, each playing numerous roles, has been rehearsing since early September and includes Lara Daigle of Greensburg (Woman 2, Ginette, Sandrine, Shelly); Shannon Riley of Irwin (Waitress, Gayle, Marci, Rhonda); Erik Smith of Scottdale (East, Steve, Phil, Dave); Jordan Rodriguez of Carnegie (Glory, Marvalyn, Deena, Hope); and Stuart Ford of Greensburg (Pete, Jimmy, Lendall, Randy). Stage Manager is Vince D’Angelo of Oakmont. An audience of only 13 was expected prior to the recent amendment to indoor event capacities permitting 20% of occupancy instead of 25 people for venues up to 2,000 seats, counting for cast and crew as well.
Tickets for in-person attendance are available online at www.GGCCevents.org or by calling 724-836-8000. Tickets are priced in advance at $16 for adults, $14 for seniors 55 and up, and $11 for students; tickets are $2 more at the door, and subject to available due to capacity limits. Seating will be sold as general admission to enable the box office to best place patrons in socially-distanced seating limited to 50 per show in the 320-seat auditorium.
Livestream tickets to view each performance are $10 per device, which permits sharing, online through www.ShowTix4U.com. The theatre notes that service charges apply to all advance in person and livestream tickets.
